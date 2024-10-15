Elle Duncan details South Carolina's dominance under coach Dawn Staley and how the Gamecocks went undefeated to capture the women's NCAA title without returning any starters. (1:38)

Open Extended Reactions

South Carolina is starting the season where it finished off last year -- ranked No. 1 in the Associated Press Top 25 women's college basketball poll.

The Gamecocks received 27 of the 30 first-place votes in the preseason rankings from a national media panel Tuesday. South Carolina returns four starters from the national championship team that went undefeated last year, capping off the historic season over Caitlin Clark and Iowa in the title game.

UConn is No. 2, followed by USC, Texas and UCLA in the top five.

South Carolina has been No. 1 in the preseason poll four of the past five years. Last season, the Gamecocks started sixth in the preseason before moving up to No. 1 for the remainder of the year.

"We knew we'd have a target on our backs this season as the reigning champions and this preseason ranking just confirms that," South Carolina coach Dawn Staley told the AP. "We appreciate the recognition, but I know our coaching staff and our team are more focused on what we see in the gym every day. And that's every player working extremely hard to get better individually and as a team."

UConn received two first-place votes. The Huskies have been ranked in the top 10 in the preseason poll for 31 straight years. Geno Auriemma's team went through major injury issues last season, but the Huskies look to be healthy for the most part to start this campaign.

Associated Press Preseason Top 25 First-place votes in parentheses Team Pts. 1. South Carolina (27) 745 2. UConn (2) 708 3. Southern Cal (1) 697 4. Texas 641 5. UCLA 628 6. Notre Dame 614 7. LSU 549 8. Iowa State 521 9. NC State 510 10. Oklahoma 441 11. Duke 439 12. Baylor 422 13. Kansas State 390 14. Ohio State 372 15. North Carolina 285 16. West Virginia 277 17. Louisville 260 18. Maryland 227 19. Florida State 191 20. Ole Miss 165 21. Creighton 152 22. Kentucky 108 23. Nebraska 106 24. Alabama 67 25. Indiana 46

Third-ranked USC is led by phenomenal sophomore guard JuJu Watkins, and the team added two talented transfers in Kiki Iriafen and Talia von Oelhoffen. The Trojans, who received the other first place vote, have their highest ranking in the preseason since the 1982 and 1983 squads were No. 1 in the opening poll both years.

Texas welcomes back Rori Harmon, who was sidelined for most of last season with an ACL injury. She and Madison Booker give the Longhorns a solid 1-2 punch on offense. UCLA added its own solid group of transfers to a strong team with Charlisse Leger-Walker and Timea Gardiner joining Lauren Betts and Kiki Rice.

Notre Dame, LSU, Iowa State, NC State and Oklahoma rounded out the first 10 teams in the poll. It's the second time in three seasons that the Cyclones have started this high in the preseason poll. The Sooners haven't been ranked this high in the inaugural poll of the season since 2010 when they were also 10th.

WELCOME BACK

No. 24 Alabama is making its first appearance in the rankings since the final poll of 1999. The Crimson Tide haven't been in the preseason poll since 1998 (No. 9). The team has appeared in consecutive NCAA tournaments behind stars Sarah Ashlee Barker and Aaliyah Nye.

"We're very thankful for the mention, but want to take care of each day," Alabama coach Kristy Curry said. "We are excited this season about the group and the way we finished last season."

END OF AN ERA

Stanford is unranked in the preseason for the first time since 1999. Hall of Fame Cardinal coach Tara VanDerveer retired in April and was replaced by longtime assistant Kate Paye. It had been the second-longest active preseason streak behind only UConn.

CONFERENCE SUPREMACY

New conference additions Texas and Oklahoma give the SEC seven teams in the Top 25. Joining them are South Carolina, LSU, No. 20 Ole Miss, No. 22 Kentucky and Alabama. The ACC and Big Ten each have six ranked teams, though Iowa -- the national runner-up the last two years -- is unranked as the Hawkeyes get ready for a season without Clark, now in the WNBA. The Big 12 has four teams in the Top 25, while the Big East has two with UConn and Creighton.