Open Extended Reactions

UConn forward Aubrey Griffin will miss the rest of the 2023-24 season after suffering a torn ACL in her left knee, the team announced Wednesday.

Griffin, a fifth-year senior, suffered the injury during the No. 13 Huskies' win over Creighton on Dec. 3. She was averaging 9.5 points and 6.0 rebounds in 14 games (five starts).

She is the fourth UConn player -- along with Azzi Fudd, (ACL/meniscus), Ayanna Patterson (knee) and forward Jana El Alfy (Achilles) -- to suffer a season-ending injury. Junior guard Caroline Ducharme (head/neck spasms) is also out indefinitely.

The injuries left UConn with just nine players for Sunday's game over Georgetown, which marked the Huskies' eighth straight win after a 4-3 start. UConn faces Providence on Wednesday night.

Information from ESPN's Alexa Philippou was used in this report.