The TCU women's basketball program has added three additional walk-ons for the remainder of the 2023-24 season ahead of its game against UCF on Tuesday.

The Horned Frogs -- who started the season 14-0 and were briefly ranked No. 23 in the nation -- had to forfeit a pair of games last week after a slew of injuries left them with just six available players.

TCU forward Sedona Prince is among the Horned Frog players who is out for the season, forcing the team to have two rounds of tryouts and to sign walk-ons after beginning the season 14-0. Chris Jones/USA TODAY Sports

The program held walk-on tryouts last week, bringing aboard four walk-ons in total: Sarah Sylvester, also an athlete on the school's volleyball team, as well as new additions Piper Davis, Ella Hamlin and Mekhayia Moore. Sylvester, a sophomore middle blocker for the volleyball team, is a 6-foot-3 post while the others are guards.

TCU is still without Sedona Prince, who is sidelined indefinitely with a broken finger, as well as Jaden Owens (ACL/meniscus) and DaiJa Turner (ankle), both of whom will miss the remainder of the season. In a recent TikTok, Prince mentioned four other players dealing with injuries or health issues and another who left campus because of family concerns.