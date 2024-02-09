Open Extended Reactions

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Hannah Stuelke scored a career-high 47 points, and Caitlin Clark had 27 points as No. 2 Iowa defeated Penn State 111-93 on Thursday night.

Clark now has 3,489 career points. She is 39 points away from passing Kelsey Plum for the most career points in women's Division I history.

Iowa's next game is on Sunday at Nebraska.

Clark, who was 8-of-23 from the field, had 15 assists to record her 56th career double-double, but also committed a career-high 12 turnovers.

But Clark was getting the ball to Stuelke, with 11 assists on her 17 field goals. Stuelke had the second-highest scoring game in program history, hitting 17 of 20 shots and going 13 of 21 from the free-throw line.

Iowa (22-2, 11-1 Big Ten) won its fourth consecutive game to stay tied with Ohio State at the top of the conference standings.

Ashley Owusu led Penn State (16-7, 7-5) with 18 points. Leilani Kapinus and Makenna Marisa had 12 points.

Clark struggled in the first quarter, picking up two fouls while shooting just 2 of 7 from the field and committing five turnovers.

Iowa went on a 12-3 run early in the second quarter to take a 35-30 lead, a stretch that was started by a Clark 3-pointer. The Hawkeyes stayed in front after that, closing the half with a 14-5 run to take a 55-44 halftime lead.

Stuelke scores Iowa's first seven points of the second half as the Hawkeyes opened a 68-49 lead with 6:19 to go in the third quarter.

Kate Martin added 16 points and 16 rebounds for the Hawkeyes.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.