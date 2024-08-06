Open Extended Reactions

Dawn Staley has won three national championships as head coach of the South Carolina Gamecocks and three Olympic gold medals as a player with the U.S. women's basketball team.

Therefore, she's well-acquainted with greatness. But that didn't stop the Basketball Hall of Fame coach from expressing her excitement over meeting Tom Brady and Alex Rodriguez at the 2024 Paris Games.

Staley posted on Instagram about her encounters with the star athletes -- Brady on Sunday, Rodriguez on Monday.

Staley, a noted Philadelphia Eagles fan, referred to Brady's hand as the "the Super Bowlssss hand" after shaking it and posed with Rodriguez at a restaurant.

Staley has been posting frequently on social media about being in Paris for the Olympics.

She cheered on Jordan Chiles during the women's floor exercise final earlier on Monday, and Sha'Carri Richardson during the women's 100-meter final on Saturday.

Yeah Jordan!!! @ChilesJordan I was mad at first but I am instantly happy for you! Heck yeah!! pic.twitter.com/re3NkF9wwq — dawnstaley (@dawnstaley) August 5, 2024