LOS ANGELES -- UCLA transfer guard Charlisse Leger-Walker will sit out the rest of this season for the top-ranked Bruins while continuing to recover from a torn ACL she sustained in January.

Leger-Walker will use a medical redshirt and return for the 2025-26 season, coach Cori Close said Friday.

The graduate student tore her ACL on Jan. 28 against UCLA while playing for her former team, Washington State. She sat out the final month and a half of last season but was selected for the All-Pac-12 team.

"I had hoped I would be competing with the Bruins this season, but I've decided I need more time to get back," Leger-Walker said. "I am looking forward to getting fully healthy, training at an elite level, and coming back to the court next year."