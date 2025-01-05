Open Extended Reactions

PISCATAWAY, N.J. -- Rutgers star freshman Kiyomi McMiller missed the Scarlet Knights' 92-42 loss to No. 4 USC on Sunday night.

McMiller posted on social media that coach Coquese Washington made the decision. McMiller apologized to her fans and thanked them for their support.

McMiller is averaging a team-leading 19.9 points a game this season. She had a highlight-reel basket earlier in the season that went viral.

Rutgers said in a statement that "Kiyomi will miss tonight's game due to coach's decision. We will handle the matter internally."

McMiller is one of the talented young players in women's college basketball and was expected to face USC star JuJu Watkins. The Rutgers guard garnered back-to-back Big Ten freshman of the week honors earlier this season.

McMiller was the first high school player to sign an NIL deal with the Jordan Brand.