Lola Lampley, the No. 29 recruit in the girls' SC Next 100 Class of 2026, has committed to LSU, she announced Friday.

Lampley is the first 2026 commit for the Tigers, who reeled in the top-ranked recruiting class in 2025. She chose LSU over offers from Mississippi State, where her sister Jaylah is a freshman, as well as Ole Miss, South Carolina and others.

A 6-foot-2 wing from Indianapolis, Lampley is currently a senior at Lawrence Central High School in Indiana. She has a long track record of success across USA Basketball, where she won gold medals at the 2024 FIBA U17 World Cup and 2023 FIBA Americas U16 championship. She has also competed on the Nike EYBL circuit.

Lampley's length, anticipation and versatility make her one of the premier perimeter defenders in her class. She's effective at operating in the face-up game with impressive fundamentals and strong instincts as a cutter and playmaker. Her adaptability fits the mold of recent LSU wings who thrive in coach Kim Mulkey's physical, defense-first system.

Adding Lampley is a great first step as the Tigers look to round out their 2026 class. Expect Mulkey to continue to compete for the big names in the class, particularly as a finalist for No. 5 Jerzy Robinson.