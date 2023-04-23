Wrestlers Bajrang, Vinesh, Sakshi return to Jantar Mantar to protest against WFI President

India's top wrestlers, including Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and double World Championships medallist Vinesh Phogat, have returned to Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, to continue their protest against the Wrestling Federation of India and its president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

It is understood that they will hold a press conference from Jantar Mantar at 4 PM. Earlier, Vinesh tweeted on Sunday: "Various female wrestlers who have brought laurels to this country have been sexually exploited and harassed by Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, President, WFI. The Delhi Police is not registering the FIR despite complaints on 21.04.2023."

This development comes three months after they first sat down in protest at Jantar Mantar (on January 18). There they had levelled various allegations against Singh and the federation, including sexual exploitation, mental harassment, death threats, and financial misappropriation.

Following that the Sports Ministry had intervened and constituted an investigation committee to both investigate the complaints of the wrestlers and take over the day-to-day functioning of the WFI. At the time the wrestlers had made known their disappointment that the government did not consult them before forming the oversight committee. The deadline for the committee to submit their report had initially been four weeks but had since been extended.

Vinesh, speaking to ESPN two weeks ago, had said that she would be continuing the fight. "What else can I do? Where else can I go? What will they do? Harm us?... There are so many people giving up their lives for the nation. Even our sacrifice will be remembered as the athletes who took a stand to save sports in the country. Who knows, this may bring about a positive change in sports. If sports improve because of an athlete, then is there a bigger medal than this? Winning this battle would be no less than a medal," she had said.