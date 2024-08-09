Vinesh Phogat appeal accepted by CAS, hearing today with Harish Salve as lawyer

Open Extended Reactions

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Switzerland has accepted Vinesh Phogat's appeal over her disqualification from the 2024 Paris Olympics and will make a decision before the culmination of the Games. The matter has been referred to the Hon. Dr Annabelle Bennett AC SC, sitting as a Sole Arbitrator, who will hold a hearing with the parties on Friday.

The Sole Arbitrator's decision is expected to be issued before the end of the Games. Former Solicitor General of India, Harish Salve, will represent the Indian Olympic Association at the hearing.

In a statement, the CAS said that Vinesh had not requested for urgent interim measures, and that it would not have been possible considering the respondents (UWW, the world wrestling federation) would also needed to be heard first. "The procedure is, however, ongoing and the Applicant has confirmed that she seeks the annulment of the Challenged Decision and that she requests to be awarded a (shared) silver medal," it read.

The grounds for appeal by Vinesh's team are understood to rest on these points: Vinesh won three bouts on August 6 with her weight within the limit, and therefore her entry to the final was legal. After those three bouts she needed to hydrate and eat to a sufficient quantity for her body to recover, so the weight she regained was not in the nature of giving her an advantage but part of an essential recovery process. Vinesh was disqualified from the Olympics on the morning of her gold medal bout, after failing to make weight, reportedly 100 grams over the weight limit.

Vinesh had weighed in at 49.9kg on the morning of her first bout and went on to reach the final after three bouts, but weighed 52.7kg by the end of day's play. After a sleepless night where drastic measures were taken to make weight, Vinesh weighed in at 50.1kg on the morning of her gold medal bout, and was subsequently disqualified as per UWW (United World Wrestling) rules.

Following Vinesh's disqualification, Yusneylys Guzman Lopez of Cuba (whom Vinesh had defeated in her semifinal) replaced her in the gold medal bout, which was won by Sarah Hildebrandt of the USA. Vinesh's appeal is to be awarded a joint silver medal.

CAS has already intervened at the Paris Olympics in the men's doubles badminton event, allowing French duo Lucas Corvee and Ronan Labar to feature after a BWF (Badminton World Federation) error initially excluded them from the draw.

Vinesh had announced her retirement from wrestling on Thursday, saying she had no strength left to continue. Posting to social media, Vinesh wrote "Ma, wrestling has won, I have lost. Please forgive me, your dreams and my courage, everything is broken. I don't have any more strength now. Goodbye wrestling 2001-2024. I shall be indebted to you all. Forgive (me)."