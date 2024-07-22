India at the Olympics: Latest news, features, schedule, videos and analysis from Paris 2024

Open Extended Reactions

With 117 athletes (70 men and 47 women) participating across 16 sports discipline under the Indian flag, the Olympics 2024 in Paris will feature one of the country's largest contingent with hopes of a best-ever medal haul at the Summer Games. ESPN is your one-stop shop for all the latest news, profiles, features, videos and analysis around Indian athletes competing in France between July 25 and August 11, 2021.

Note: This page will be constantly updated with ESPN's coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympics - so pin/bookmark it for your convenience!

All you need to know before Paris 2024

Olympics 2024: Full list of India's contingent going to Paris

Olympics 2024: 5, 14, 117 - India's squad in numbers

How to sound like an expert when the Olympics is on ft. repechages, bogeys and ippons

Explained: If Olympic sports were everyday life

Olympics 2024: From a Vinesh medal to hockey gold, our wishlist for Paris

Olympics 2024: where India's medals could be won or lost

Tokyo 2021 to Paris 2024: What has changed for India at the Olympics?

The Tokyo Seven: India's medal-winners from the 2020 Olympics

Every medal India has won at the Olympics

Mary Kom to Abhinav Bindra: The Indian pioneers whose Olympic glory opened doors for future champions

Who has won the most Olympic medals for India?

Olympics 2024: Who are India's best medal prospects in Paris?

International stars to watch out for at Olympics 2024: Nadal, Ledecky, Duplantis, Biles and more

The stars

Path to Paris series

Neeraj Chopra. He's already done everything, but he's not done yet

Vinesh has already won the battle of her life. Now she faces the battle of her career

Forget form, forget everything... it's time for big-game PV Sindhu

After historic 2023, 'hungry' Sat-Chi embrace pressure, master the mind games

Aditi Ashok has form and experience, can she shake off big-event bogey?

Indian hockey picks control over chaos in bid for Olympic glory

Why Nikhat Zareen wants that Olympic medal - and has a good shot at it

The spotlight, and Olympic history, beckon Lovlina Borgohain

Sift Kaur gave up medical studies for sport but now has the chance to heal Indian shooting's scars

Mirabai Chanu goes back to basics for a shot at second Olympic medal

Path to Paris: After takedown of his idol, Aman Sehrawat wants his Olympic medal

Features

Sreeshankar Murali: How my Olympic dream vanished in a split second

Reetika Hooda seeks to emulate wrestling idol Sakshi Malik's Olympic glory

Sandeep Singh is currently India's best 10m air rifle shooter - so why the * next to his name?

How Lakshya Sen learnt to believe again, with a little help from Padukone, Upton and home food

'Health is paramount' - Neeraj Chopra prioritises fitness over competitions ahead of Paris Olympics

India's hockey squad for Paris Olympics: Analysing the selection

India's shooting squad for Paris Olympics: NRAI sticks to its guns, opts for trial-winners over medal-winners

Indian archers beat reigning Olympic champions South Korea: what does it mean?

Vinesh Phogat's Paris Olympics quota: Why it's more than just a big sporting moment

With Singapore Smash run, Sharath Kamal remains gold standard of Indian table tennis at 41

Rohan Bopanna takes wife's advice, turns limitations into opportunities to break more records