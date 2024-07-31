Olympics: Indian hockey team seal quarterfinal berth, here's how they can progress from there

Open Extended Reactions

The Indian men's hockey team have crossed the first hurdle at the Paris Olympics 2024. They have made it to the quarterfinal after two wins (New Zealand and Ireland) and a draw (Argentina) in their first three matches.

India haven't played their best hockey in the last three games, barely snatching a 1-1 draw against Argentina, scoring a last-minute winner against New Zealand and stopping Ireland's second-half blitz to win 2-0. But that's also the positive aspect, they got the results and points, irrespective of the performances. However, in the next few matches, the margins for errors are minimal and they need to get their performances and results right.

Who are India facing next?

India have two more matches to play in the group stage - against Olympic champions Belgium and Tokyo silver medallists Australia.

Their quarterfinal opponents will be dependent on their final position in the group as well as on results of the other group, where the top four at the moment are Netherlands, Germany, Great Britain, and Spain.

When are India's matches?

August 1: India vs Belgium at 1.30 PM. UPDATE: Belgium beat India 2-1. India took the lead through Abhishek but Belgium came back with two goals in the third quarter, which was enough to clinch the match.

August 2: India vs Australia at 4.45 PM.

Where India need to improve?

The two halves against Ireland were a perfect indication of what India need to do right and what they need to avoid.

In the first two quarters, their intensity on the ball stood out, the forwards were involved in the attacking play, they didn't concede first and converted their chances. In the second half, all the good stuff stopped, they invited the pressure and conceded multiple penalty corners, even though there were no goals to show.

Can the hockey team turn Tokyo bronze into Paris gold? Julian Finney/Getty Images

Against Belgium and Australia, India need to do more in their attacking game and sustain the momentum throughout the game. What really impressed in the game against Ireland was the Indian forwards' pressing and work rate. The best example is how Gurjant Singh pressed high and intercepted the pass from the defence, carried the ball and passed it to Mandeep Singh who won the strike for India. That first goal, converted by Harmanpreet Singh, was a big boost and helped India's attacking momentum.

It's pertinent for India to start the opening quarter well. Both Belgium and Australia are quick off the blocks and will pile the pressure but India cannot be passive, like they were in the opening matches against New Zealand and Argentina. Belgium and Australia are capable of killing the match in the first quarter itself.

Belgium are in sublime form, winning all three matches, including 6-2 against Australia. Strangely, Australia have been struggling to score. Both Argentina (1-0) and Ireland (2-1) were hard-fought wins before their mistakes at the back proved costly against Belgium. There is a rare opportunity for India to hurt the Aussies. If that happens, they will end the group stage on a high, with a significant statement to the rest of the teams.

There's also the matter of penalty corners, not the scoring but the defensive aspect of it. In three matches, India conceded 23 penalty corners. In fact, against Ireland they conceded as many as 10 penalty corners in the last 30 minutes. Teams having world class dragflickers, like Alexander Hendrickx, Jeremy Hayward and Blake Govers will punish this heavily.

Players to watch out for

While Harmanpreet Singh has been the consistent scorer in the three matches, India need to start scoring field goals. Depending on Harmanpreet alone is not enough. Forwards need to step up, create chances and score.

Harmanpreet Singh scores for India vs New Zealand at the Paris Olympics 2024. Alex Pantling/Getty Images

That's why India need more from the likes of Sukhjeet Singh and Abhishek, two forwards who came into the Olympics with good form and scoring touch.

Abhishek is the best finisher in the Indian team. His tomahawks are one of the best in the business. All he needs is an inch of space and time and he can come up with smashing finishes. Fulton should look to bring the best out of Abhishek, ensuring that he's heavily involved in the attacking plays.

Similarly, Sukhjeet is also a clinical finisher and India's crucial player inside the D. He's India's best scorer after Harmanpreet, five field goals in the recent Pro League season.