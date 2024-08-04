India at Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE: Lakshya faces Axelsen in semifinals; India vs Great Britain in hockey

Open Extended Reactions

Welcome to the day 9 of the Paris Olympics 2034. ESPN India will bring you all LIVE updates of today's action, with focus on the Indians competing at the Games. Lakshya Sen will look to make more history by making it to the badminton singles final while in hockey, India aim to seal semifinal spot with a win over Great Britain.

The live blog for all the events on Sunday, August 4, will be right below this update on upcoming events:

AUGUST 4: FULL SCHEDULE | INDIA'S OLYMPIC MEDAL TALLY | INDIA AT PARIS OLYMPICS | LATEST OLYMPIC NEWS | KEY DATES AT PARIS 2024

In boxing, Lovlina Borgohain will aim to win her second Olympic medal as she faces Li Qian in the quarterfinal of the women's 75 kg category.

Qian is the top seed and a tough opponent for Lovlina but the Indian boxer also has the pedigree to come out on top and seal qualification to the semifinals, which will confirm a medal for her.

In athletics, there are a couple of qualification events involving the Indians. Parul Chaudhary will be in action in the 3000m steeplechase heats while Jeswin Aldrin will take part in men's long jump qualification. Both these events are scheduled in the afternoon.

Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar tee-off in the final round of the men's golf event, although they are quite far from medal contention.

You can follow it all on our blog right below