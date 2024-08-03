India at Paris Olympics 2024: Full schedule of medal events and fixtures on August 4, Sunday

Open Extended Reactions

It is another big day for India at the Paris Olympics 2024 with a chance to confirm medals.

Lovlina Borgohain, the Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist, has an opportunity to secure another Olympic medal on Sunday if she wins her quarterfinal match.

In hockey, India take on Great Britain for a place in the semifinals. Harmanpreet Singh and Co. will take the optimism from a superb Australia win and ensure they reach the last-four stage.

Also in a big match, Lakshya Sen will face reigning Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen in the badminton singles semifinals. He's already reached where no other man has done it in the singles badminton and now would want to go a step ahead.

NOTE: The event timings are in IST chronological order so post-midnight fixtures are including in the current date.

Here's a look at India's schedule for August 4, Sunday:

12:30 PM: Shooting - Vijayveer Sidhu and Anish Bhanwala in the men's 25m rapid fire pistol qualification.

1 PM: Shooting - Maheshwari Chauhan and Raiza Wilson in the women's skeet qualification

After the first day of the Skeet qualification, Chauhan is in 8th place, with a one-point deficit to make up to sixth place for qualification.

1:30 PM: Hockey - India vs Great Britain in the men's quarterfinals.

1:35 PM: Athletics - Parul Chaudhary in the women's 3000m steeplechase round 1.

2:30 PM: Athletics - Jeswin Aldrin in the men's long jump qualification.

Athletes need to meet the qualification standard of 8.15 or be among the 12 best jumpers advance to the final.

3:02 PM: Boxing - Lovlina Borgohain vs Li Qian of China in the women's 75kg quarterfinal.

Qian, who's the top seed, is a tough opponent for Lovlina. The Indian boxer lost to her at the Asian Games final and more recently at the Czechia Grand Prix in June. But Lovlina also beat her at the World Championship semifinal in New Delhi last year.

Not before 3:30 PM: Badminton - Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen in the men's singles semifinals.

A win for Lakshya would guarantee him an Olympic medal. Here's a preview on what to expect and how Lakshya can trouble Axelsen.

3:35 PM: Sailing - Vishnu Sarvanan in men's dinghy race 7 and 8.

6:05 PM: Sailing - Nethra Kumanan in women's dinghy race 7 and 8.

7 PM: Shooting - Women's Skeet final (If Raiza Wilson or Maheshwari Chauhan qualify)

Other international medal events

12:30 PM: Golf - Men's individual stroke play round 4.

Around 4 PM: Tennis - Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz in the men's singles gold medal match.

5 PM: Table tennis - Brazil's Hugo Calderano vs France's Felix Lebrun in the men's singles bronze medal match.

6 PM: Table tennis - Truls Moregard of Sweden vs Fan Zhendong of China in men's singles gold medal match.

6:13 PM: Archery - men's individual gold medal match.

Not before 7:40 PM: Badminton - China's Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang vs Lee Yang-Wang Chi-Lin in men's doubles gold medal match.

10 PM: Swimming - women's 50m freestyle final.

Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden is the world record holder with a timing of 23.61. She's also the silver medal winner from Tokyo 2020.

10:07 PM: Swimming - men's 1500m freestyle final.

10:40 PM: Swimming - men's 4x100m medley relay final.

France's Leon Marchand, who's already won four gold medals at the Paris 2024, will look to add a fifth to his tally.

11:02 PM: Swimming - women's 4x100m medley relay final.

11:05 PM: Athletics - women's high jump final.

12 AM: Athletics - men's hammer throw final.

1:20 AM: Athletics - men's 100m final.

The showpiece event of athletics. The fight is between USA's Noah Lyles, world champion, Jamaica's Kishane Thompson, who holds the world leading time this season and Marcell Jacobs, the reigning Olympic champion.