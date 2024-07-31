India at Paris Olympics 2024: Full schedule of medal events and fixtures on August 1, Thursday

Open Extended Reactions

There were no medals for India on Wednesday but Swapnil Kusale increased the tally on Thursday with bronze in the men's 50m rifle 3P event.

NOTE: The event timings are in IST chronological order so post-midnight fixtures are including in the current date.

Here's a look at India's schedule for August 1, Thursday:

11 AM: Men's 20km race walk: Akashdeep Singh pulled out midway, while Vikash Singh finished 30th and Paramjeet Singh Bisht finished 37th.

12:50 PM: Priyanka Goswami finished 41st in the women's 20km race walk with a time of 1:39:55, well short of her national record of 1:28:45.

12:30 PM: Golf - Gaganjeet Bhullar (teeing off at 2:03 PM) and Shubhankar Sharma (teeing off at 3:47 PM) in men's individual round 1.

1 PM: Shooting - Swapnil Kusale won bronze in the men's 50m rifle in 3 positions final.

Kusale became the first-ever Indian win an Olympic medal in the men's 50m rifle 3 position - and with shooting's third medal made it the first time any sport contributed three medals in a single Olympic campaign for India.

1:30 PM: Hockey - India lost a thrilling contest against Belgium by a 1-2 scoreline in the men's pool match.

2:30 PM: Boxing - Nikhat Zareen lost to China's Wu Yu (0-5) in the women's 50kg round of 16 match, making an early exit.

2:31 PM: Archery - Pravin Jadhav lost 0-6 to China's Kai Wenchao in men's round of 16 match.

3:30 PM: Shooting - Asian Games gold medallist Sift Kaur Samra finished 31st with a score of 575, while Anjum Moudgil was 18th with 584 in the women's 50m 3 positions qualifications, with the pair making a shock exit.

3:45 PM: Sailing - Vishnu Sarvanan in men's dinghy race 1 and 2.

4:30 PM: Badminton - Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty lost to Malaysia's Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik in the men's doubles quarterfinals in a thriller.

5:40 PM: Badminton: HS Prannoy lost to Lakshya Sen in men's singles round of 16 match.

7:05 PM: Sailing: Nethra Kumanan finished fourth in the first race of the women's dinghy.

10 PM: Badminton: PV Sindhu lost to He Bing Jiao in the women's singles round of 16 match.

Other important medal events

9:45 PM: Artistic Gymnastic - women's all-round final.

The all-conquering US women gymnasts will be in action. Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles and Sunisa Lee, who's the defending champion will vie for the medals.

12 AM: Swimming - women's 200m butterfly final.

China's Zhang Yufei will push to defend her gold medal from Tokyo. She also holds the Olympic record with a timing of 2:03.86. Canada's Multiple medal winner at Paris 2024, Summer McIntosh is also in the race.

12:08 AM: Swimming - men's 200m backstroke final.

USA's Ryan Murphy will aim to win his eighth Olympic medal here, he had already clinched the bronze in the 100m event.

12:41 AM: Swimming - women's 200m breaststroke final.

South Africa's Tatjana Smith is once again the big favourite in this event. She's the defending champion and has also won gold at this Olympics in the 100m breastroke event.

1:33 AM: Women's 4x200m freestyle relay final.

Watch out for Australia vs USA in this one.