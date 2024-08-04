India at Paris Olympics 2024: Full schedule of medal events and fixtures on August 5, Monday

Open Extended Reactions

Lakshya Sen couldn't make it to the final of the men's singles, but he can still end his Paris Olympics 2024 campaign with a medal. He faces a tough opponent in Malaysia's Lee Jia Zii in the bronze medal match on Monday.

Avinash Sable, the serial national record breaker, will be in action in the men's steeplechase heats. He will push for his personal best and make it to the final. Also, wrestling begins on Monday with India's Nisha Dahiya fighting to enter the medal rounds in the women's 68kg category. India's women table tennis players will begin their team event on Monday.

NOTE: The event timings are in IST chronological order so post-midnight fixtures are including in the current date.

Here's a look at India's schedule for August 5, Monday:

12:30 PM: Shooting - Maheshwari Chauhan and Anant Jeet Singh Naruka in the skeet mixed team qualification.

1:30 PM: Table tennis - India vs Romania in the women's team round of 16 event.

The Indian team consists of Sreeja Akula, Manika Batra and Archana Kamath will look to seal their play in the quarterfinals.

3:25 PM: Athletics - Kiran Pahal in women's 400m heats.

3:45 PM: Sailing - Nethra Kumanan in women's dinghy race 9 and 10.

6 PM: Badminton - Lakshya Sen vs Lee Jia Zii of Malaysia in the men's singles bronze medal match.

6:10 PM: Sailing - Vishnu Saravanan in the men's dinghy race 9 and 10.

6:30 PM onwards: Wrestling - Nisha Dahiya in the women's 68kg freestyle pre-quarterfinals.

The quarterfinals and the semifinals are also scheduled on the same day.

10:31 PM: Athletics - Avinash Sable in men's 3000m steeplechase heats.

Other important medal events

2:25 PM: Badminton - South Korea's An Se Young vs China's He Bing Jiao in the women's singles gold medal match.

4:08 PM: Artistic gymnastics - women's balance beam final.

5:53 PM: Artistic gymnastics - women's floor exercise final.

USA's Simone Biles will be in action in both the gymnastics finals and will look to increase her already impressive medals tally. She has already won three gold medals at Paris 2024 and has a total of seven Olympic medals.

Not before 7:10 PM: Badminton - Viktor Axelsen vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn in men's singles gold medal match.

10:30 PM: Athletics - men's pole vault final. Sweden's Armand Duplantis is a big favourite. He's the gold medal winner from Tokyo and has broken the world record multiple times.

12 AM: Athletics - women's discus throw final.

12:45 AM: Athletics - women's 5000m final.

1:17 AM: Athletics - women's 800m final.