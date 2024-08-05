India at Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE: Lakshya faces Lee Zii Jia for bronze medal; Avinash Sable in steeplechase heats

Open Extended Reactions

Once again, the big event of the day involves Lakshya Sen, who will fight for a bronze in the men's singles against Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia. Lakshya started the semifinal against world no. 2 and reigning Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen strongly but couldn't sustain his momentum and ultimately lost the match 22-20, 21-14,

Lakshya's match will start around 6 PM IST.

Also, athletic events have begun and India's Avinash Sable will feature in the men's steeplechase heats. Sable has broken multiple national records and has medals from Asian Games and Commonwealth Games. Now he will look to go further at the Olympics and qualify for the final.

Meanwhile, India's women table tennis players Sreeja Akula, Manika Batra and Archana Kamath will be in action in the team event as they face Romania for a place in the quarterfinal.

Wrestling gets underway on Monday with India's Nisha Dahiya starting her campaign in women's 68kg freestyle event.

There are also a few other important medal events, not involving India. In men's singles badminton gold medal match, Axelsen is up against Kunlavut Vitidsarn.

Sweden's Armand Duplantis, the reigning Olympic champion in pole vault, will push to secure his second gold in as many Games.

On Sunday, the Indian men's hockey team produced a stunning defensive performance to beat Great Britain in the penalty shootout. The match was tied 1-1 after India played close to 44 minutes with just 10 men. Amit Rohidas was shown a red card in the second quarter but India ensured Britain don't run away with the match and eventually found the win in the shootout thanks to a sensational PR Sreejesh.

