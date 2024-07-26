India at the Olympics: Latest videos and analysis from Paris 2024

Open Extended Reactions

India have one of their largest contingents at Paris 2024, with 117 athletes (70 men and 47 women) participating across 16 sports disciplines. They are competing with increasing hopes of a best-ever medal haul at the Summer Games, and ESPN is your one-stop shop for video reactions on all the latest developments at the games. From instant reactions to noteworthy events to detailed discussions on the day's happenings, we'll cover everything from an Indian perspective as the Olympics unfold in France between July 25 and August 11, 2021.

Note: This page will be constantly updated with ESPN's coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympics

PREVIEWS

Sharda Ugra: Can India better Tokyo's medal tally in Paris?

Can India better Tokyo 2020's medal tally?

Sharda Ugra has her say ��️ pic.twitter.com/5xDRuFNfWo - ESPN India (@ESPNIndia) July 25, 2024

Sharda Ugra: Can Neeraj Chopra defend his Olympic gold?

Team: Wishlist for Paris 2024

◾ The first female Olympic champion from India

◾ A medal for Vinesh Phogat and more... Our wishlist for #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/CVEtODsE5d - ESPN India (@ESPNIndia) July 26, 2024

Sharda Ugra: The pressure is on India's shooting contingent

The pressure is on India's big shooting contingent, says Sharda Ugra ��️ #Olympics | #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/ih3tJLmFr8 - ESPN India (@ESPNIndia) July 25, 2024

Sharda Ugra: Can PV Sindhu rediscover her mojo

Sharda Ugra: Who could be a surprise medalist in Paris?

