India at Paris Olympics 2024: Full schedule of medal events and fixtures on July 30, Tuesday

Manu Bhaker will want to win her second medal at the Paris Olympics 2024 as she and her partner Sarabjot Singh are in 10 air pistol mixed team bronze medal match on Monday. Manu and Sarabjot finished third with a score of 580 to make the medal round where they will take on South Korea on Tuesday.

The Indian men's hockey team will face Ireland in their pool match and after a drab draw against Argentina, they would hope to respond with a solid win. Twice in this campaign already, they needed a last-minute goal from Harmanpreet to secure points. Their overall performance has been flat and uninspiring and chance creations remain a big issue for them.

NOTE: The event timings are in IST chronological order so post-midnight fixtures are including in the current date.

Here's a look at India's schedule for July 30, Tuesday:

12:30 PM: Shooting - Shreyasi Singh and Rajeshwari Kumari in trap women's qualification day 1.

12:30 PM: Shooting - Prithviraj Tondaiman in trap men's qualification day 2.

1 PM: Shooting - Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh in bronze medal match in 10m mixed team air pistol event (medal event).

After 1 PM: Rowing - Balraj Panwar in the men's singles sculls quarterfinals.

2:30 PM: Equestrian - Anush Agarwalla and horse Sir Caramello Old in dressage individual grand prix event.

Here, the top two athletes from each group and the six athletes with the next best scores (including ties) will qualify to the Individual final.

4:45 PM: Hockey - India take on Ireland in the men's pool match.

5:14 PM: Archery - Ankita Bhakat takes on Poland's Wioleta Myszor in the women's round-of-64 individual match.

Bhakat had the best finish -- 11th -- among Indians in the ranking round but then she was not at her best in the team event quarterfinal on Sunday, where they crashed out in the quarterfinals.

5:27 PM: Archery - Bhajan Kaur vs Syfia Kamal of Indonesia in the women's round-of-64 match.

Bhajan finished 22nd in the ranking round, she will hope for much better performance in the individual round.

5:30 PM: Badminton - Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty up against Indonesia's Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Ardianto.

The Indian pair have already made it to the quarterfinals despite playing just one match. Their previous doubles match against Germany's Mark Lamsfuss-Marvin Seidel was cancelled after Lamfuss withdrew due to injury.

Not before 6:20 PM: Badminton - Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto vs Setyana Mapasa and Angela Yu in women's doubles group stage.

Ashwini and Tanisha have lost both their group stage matches so they won't make it to the next round.

7:16 PM: Boxing - Amit Panghal vs Patrick Chinyemba of Zambia in men's 50kg round-of-16 match.

Amit faces Chinyemba, who's Commonwealth Games bronze medallist. It's a tricky bout but Amit is expected to go through.

9:30 PM: Boxing - Jaismine vs Nesthy Petecio of Philippines in women's 57kg round-of-32 match.

10:46 PM: Archery - Dhiraj Bommadevara vs Adam Li of Czech Republic in men's individual round-of-64 match.

1:06 AM: Boxing - Preeti Pawar vs Yeni Arias of Colombia in women's 54kg round-of-16 match.

Preeti was off to a good start, winning her opening round match 5-0 against Vietnam's Thi Kim Anh. Her opponent Arias is the second seed in the category and is also a world championships silver medallist.

Other important international events

9:45 PM: Artistic gymnastics - Women's team final.

The US team, led by Simone Biles and Sunisa Lee, will go for the gold after missing out on the top medal at the Tokyo 2020.

12:26 AM: Swimming - women's 100m backstroke final.

USA's Regan Smith, the world record holder in this event, will be in action along with the Olympic champion Kaylee McKeown, who also holds the Olympic record.

12:32 AM: Swimming - men's 800m freestyle final.

1:31 AM: Swimming - Men's 4x200m freestyle relay final.