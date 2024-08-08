India at Paris Olympics 2024: Full schedule of medal events and fixtures on August 9, Friday

Open Extended Reactions

Aman Sehrawat will hope to win India's first wrestling medal at the Paris 2024 as he's in action in the bronze medal match in the men's 57kg category.

Aman was outstanding in his opening two bouts on Thursday, winning both with technical superiority. However, he lost the semifinal against Japan's Rei Higuchi.

In athletics, the men's 4x400 relay team will look to start on a good note and qualify for the semifinals.

NOTE: The event timings are in IST chronological order so post-midnight fixtures are included in the current date.

Here's a look at India's schedule for August 9, Friday:

12:30 PM: Golf - Diksha Dagar and Aditi Ashok in the women's individual stroke play round 2.

2:10 PM: Athletics - women's 4x400m relay heats.

India's Jyothika Sri Dandi, Kiran Pahal, M Poovamma Raju and Vithya Ramraj were in action. They finished last in their heat and were out.

2:35 PM: Athletics - men's 4x400m relay heats.

Amoj Jacob, Rajesh Ramesh, Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan and Muhammad Ajmal Variyathodi finished fifth in their heat, but did not qualify for the final.

11:10 PM: Aman Sehrawat beats Darian Cruz of Puerto Rico to win bronze in the men's 57kg freestyle

Other important medal events

11 AM: Marathon swimming - men's 10km.

1:30 PM: Table tennis -men's team bronze medal match.

5:30 PM: Hockey - Argentina vs Belgium in the women's bronze medal match.

6:30 PM: Diving - women's 3m springboard final.

6:30 PM: Football - Spain vs Germany in the women's bronze medal match.

6:30 PM: Table tennis - men's team gold medal match.

9:30 PM: Football - France vs Spain in the men's gold medal match.

11 PM: Athletics - women's 4x100m relay final.

11:07 PM: Athletics - women's shot-put final.

11:17 PM: Athletics - men's 4x100m relay final.

11:30 PM: Athletics - women's 400m final.

11:30 PM: Hockey - Netherlands vs China in the women's gold medal match.

11:43 PM: Athletics - men's triple jump final.

11:55 PM: Athletics - women's heptathlon 800m final.

12:27 AM: Athletics - women's 10,000m final.

1:17 AM: Athletics - men's 400m hurdles final.