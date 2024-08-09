India at Paris Olympics 2024: Aman Sehrawat wins bronze to lift India's tally to six

Open Extended Reactions

Hello and welcome to Day 14 of the 2024 Paris Olympics. ESPN India will bring you all the LIVE updates, including scores, results, schedule and commentary from today's action, with the main focus being the Indians competing at the Games.

COMPLETED:

Wrestler: Aman Sehrawat wins the first wrestling medal for India at Paris 2024. He beats Puerto Rico's Darian Cruz in the men's freestyle 57kg.

In athletics, India's men's and women's 4x400m athletes completed their heats but couldn't advance to the final.

The men's team comprising, Amoj Jacob, Rajesh Ramesh, Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan and Muhammad Ajmal Variyathodi, finished fifth in their heat.

The women's team, comprising of Jyothika Sri Dandi, Kiran Pahal, M Poovamma Raju and Vithya Ramraj, finished eighth (last) in their heat.

On Thursday, Neeraj Chopra finished second in the javelin throw final behind Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem who got the gold.

Nadeem was outstanding in the final, throwing two 90m throws - the best being 92.97m which was also the Olympic record. Neeraj's best was 89.45m which was also his season's best.

