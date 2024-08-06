India at Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE: Neeraj Chopra to start campaign; Indian men's hockey team face Germany in semis

Open Extended Reactions

Neeraj Chopra, India's gold medal hope, will begin his campaign on Tuesday. The reigning Olympic champion in the javelin throw will be in action in qualification. The qualification standard is 84m, all athletes meeting the mark will make it to the final or at least 12 best performers.

The Indian men's and women's table tennis will play their matches on Tuesday. The men's team have a tough fixture against China in the round of 16 while the women's team will push to qualify for the semifinals.

In wrestling, Vinesh Phogat will begin her campaign in women's 50kg freestyle event. She faces a tough opponent in Japan's Yui Susaki. The Japanese wrestler is the reigning Olympic champion and four-time World Champion, who is yet to lose a match against an international opponent. She won gold at the Tokyo Games without conceding a single point.

However, since Susaki will be favourite to reach the final and it can open up the repechage route for Vinesh.

Later on Tuesday, the men's hockey team will play Germany in the men's semifinal. India, buoyed by wins against Australia and Great Britain, will aim to qualify for their first final since 1980 but it won't be an easy task as Germany, the world champions, have been the best performing team at this Olympics.

