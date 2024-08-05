India at Paris Olympics 2024: Full schedule of medal events and fixtures on August 6, Tuesday

Open Extended Reactions

Neeraj Chopra, the reigning Olympic champion, will begin his title defence at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday. Chopra, along with Kishore Kumar Jena, will be in action in the men's javelin throw qualification round.

There's also a big match in the hockey as the Indian men's team is looking to make history by making it to the final. Harmanpreet Singh's team will take on world champions Germany in the semifinal. The task won't be easy but the men's team have produced two superb performances against Australia and Great Britian to make it to the semifinal.

Also in action will be wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who is the first Indian woman to compete in three successive Olympic campaigns. She starts her campaign in the round of 16.

NOTE: The event timings are in IST chronological order so post-midnight fixtures are included in the current date.

Here's a look at India's schedule for August 6, Tuesday:

1:30 PM: Table tennis - India vs China in the men's team round of 16 match.

India's Sharath Kamal, Harmeet Desai and Manav Thakkar will face the top seeds and big favourites for the gold medal - China - for a place in the quarterfinal. China's team will be led by Fan Zhendong, Ma Long and Wanfg Chuqin.

1:50 PM: Athletics - Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in the men's javelin throw qualification. Jena is in group A, which means his qualification will begin at 1:50. Neeraj is in group B and his qualification round will begin at 3:20 PM. The athletes who meet the Qualification Standard of 84m, or the top 12 throwers, will progress to the final.

2:50 PM Athletics - Kiran Pahal will be action in the women's 400m repechage round. Here, the winners of each repechage round and the next two fastest qualify for the semifinal.

3 PM onwards: Wrestling - Vinesh Phogat in the women's 50kg freestyle pre-quarterfinals. The quarterfinals and semifinals will be on the same day so Vinesh will push for the medal rounds.

6:30 PM onwards: Table tennis: India vs USA/Germany in women's team quarterfinal.

Sreeja Akula, Manika Batra and Archana Kamath combined to beat fourth seed Romania to confirm a place in the quarterfinal.

10:30 PM: Hockey - India vs Germany in men's semifinal.

Other important medal events

6:30 PM: Diving - women's 10m platform final.

23:27 PM: Athletics - women's hammer throw final.

23:45 PM: Athletics - men's long jump final.

Miltiadis Tentoglou of Greece is the reigning Olympic champion and the number one jumper in the world.

12:20 AM: Athletics - men's 1500m final.

12:44 AM: Athletics - women's 3000m steeplechase final.

1:10 AM: Athletics - women's 200m final.