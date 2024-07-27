Olympics numbers, day 1: Manu's historic 20, Zeng's remarkable 58, Sarabjot's heartbreaking 1

Open Extended Reactions

The opening day of the Paris Olympics produced some incredible storylines as India's Manu Bhaker became the first Indian woman shooter to make a final in 20 years, while host nation France ended Fiji's 17-game unbeaten run at the Games by stunning the two-time defending champions for the rugby sevens gold medal.

Here's ESPN India's pick of the most interesting numbers from the first day of the 2024 Olympics -

1

The number of inner 10s that Sarabjot Singh needed to make the men's 10m air pistol final. Sarabjot had the same total - 577 - as Germany's Robin Walter but fell short of the eighth and final qualification spot since he had 16 inner 10s compared to Walter's 17.

1 & 17

Fiji have won both Olympic gold medals since rugby sevens were introduced at the Olympics in 2016. They were unbeaten in 17 matches at the Olympics...until that streak was snapped on Saturday. An Antoine Dupont inspired France beat the two-time defending champions 28-7 to win the host nation's first gold medal of the Paris Olympics.

20

Manu Bhaker became the first Indian woman shooter in 20 years to reach the final at the Olympics. Bhaker finished third in the women's 10m air pistol qualification with a score of 580 to become the first Indian woman since Suma Shirur [2004 Olympics] to reach the medal round.