Olympics numbers, day 1: Manu's historic 20, Zeng's remarkable 58, Sarabjot's heartbreaking 1

The opening day of the Paris Olympics produced some incredible storylines as India's Manu Bhaker became the first Indian woman shooter to make a final in 20 years, while host nation France ended Fiji's 17-game unbeaten run at the Games by stunning the two-time defending champions for the rugby sevens gold medal.
Here's ESPN India's pick of the most interesting numbers from the first day of the 2024 Olympics -
1
The number of inner 10s that Sarabjot Singh needed to make the men's 10m air pistol final. Sarabjot had the same total - 577 - as Germany's Robin Walter but fell short of the eighth and final qualification spot since he had 16 inner 10s compared to Walter's 17.
1 & 17
Fiji have won both Olympic gold medals since rugby sevens were introduced at the Olympics in 2016. They were unbeaten in 17 matches at the Olympics...until that streak was snapped on Saturday. An Antoine Dupont inspired France beat the two-time defending champions 28-7 to win the host nation's first gold medal of the Paris Olympics.
20
Manu Bhaker became the first Indian woman shooter in 20 years to reach the final at the Olympics. Bhaker finished third in the women's 10m air pistol qualification with a score of 580 to become the first Indian woman since Suma Shirur [2004 Olympics] to reach the medal round.
58
Zhiying Zeng made her Olympic debut on Saturday at the age of 58. Zeng, now representing Chile, was a part of the Chinese table tennis team and retired in her 20s. She moved to Chile to coach schoolchildren and did not play any competitive table tennis for nearly 20 years before eventually qualifying for these Games.
3
Third time's the charm for Kazakh judoka Yeldos Smetov as he finally clinched the Olympic gold medal in the men's 60kg division, which is also the first-ever gold medal for the nation in judo.
Smetov had won bronze in 2016 and upgraded that to silver in 2021 before winning the yellow metal today in Paris. This completes his trophy cabinet at last, he has already won gold medals at the: World Championships, Asian Games, Asian Championships, IJF Grand Slam, IJF Grand Prix, World Junior Championships and Asian Juniors Championships. Oh, and Kazakhstan featured him on postal stamps after his medal at the Rio Olympics.
17 & 19
China's Yuting Huang and Lihao Sheng, aged 17 and 19 respectively, won the first gold medal of the Paris Olympics. In fact, Sheng [then 16] won silver in the men's 10m air rifle at the Tokyo Olympics, while Huang won three gold medals at the 2023 Asian Games [10m air rifle, 10m air rifle team, 10m air rifle mixed team].
8 & 27
Manu Bhaker hit eight successive 10s and a total of 27 to qualify for the final of the women's 10m air pistol. In fact, she hit the most 10s in the entire field of 44 shooters.
2 & 11
Ariarne Titmus defended her 400m freestyle title for her second Olympic gold medal in the event, while Katie Ledecky's bronze finish meant she notched up her 11th Olympic medal. Fun fact, Ledecky now has a medal of every colour in the 400m freestyle.
6/6
The Chinese duo of Chang Yani and Chen Yiwen won the women's synchronised 3m springboard diving competition to extend China's 20-year dominance of the sport. China has won every gold medal in the event since the 2004 Olympics. Chani and Yiwen, by the by, have won the last three synchronised 3m springboard World Championship titles together.