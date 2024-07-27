India at Paris Olympics 2024: Full schedule of medal events and fixtures on July 28, Sunday

Open Extended Reactions

It's the second day of the Paris Olympics 2024 and Indian athletes are pushing hard to make an impact. There was no medal on the opening day, unlike at Tokyo 2020 when Mirabai Chanu opened India's account, but there are a couple of big opportunities on Sunday.

The Indian women's archery team, comprising of Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur and Deepika Kumari, will be in action in the quarterfinals of the team event. If they progress, they are most likely to face the mighty Koreans in the semifinals. The medal rounds in this event are also scheduled on the same day. Shooter Manu Bhaker was outstanding in the women's 10m air pistol qualification on Saturday, finishing third with a score of 580. She will be in action on Sunday in the finals.

NOTE: The event timings are in IST chronological order so post-midnight fixtures are including in the current date.

Here's a look at India's schedule for July 28, Sunday:

12:45 PM: Shooting - Elavenil Valarivan and Ramita Jindal in 10m air rifle women's qualification.

Both shooters will hope for a better performance in the individual qualification after disappointing in the mixed team event on Saturday.

Not before 12:50 PM: Badminton - PV Sindhu vs Maldives' Fathimath Nabaaha in women's singles group stage match.

Sindhu will begin her campaign on Sunday, and she should be able to pass the test against Nabaaha, who's ranked 111th in the world. They've only faced each other once before - at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and Sindhu won the match comfortably 21-4, 21-11.

1:06 PM: Rowing - Balraj Panwar in men's singles skulls repechage.

Panwar finished outside the top three in heat 1, and the repechage system allows all the losing rowers of the heats (18 in total) to take part in another race (three repechage races of six rowers each), the top two of which (thus six in total) progress to the quarterfinals.

2:15 PM: Table tennis - Sreeja Akula vs Christina Kallberg of Sweden in women's singles round of 64 match.

2:45 PM: Shooting - Arjun Babuta and Sandeep Singh in 10m air rifle men's qualification.

The pair missed out in the mixed team event on Saturday, and will look to bounce back. Army-man Sandeep was a controversial selection for the national squad, beating out world champion and Asiad medallists for his spot.

3 PM: Table tennis - Sharath Kamal vs Slovenia's Deni Kozul in men's singles round of 64 match.

Sharath, ranked 40th in the world and aged 42, should come out on top against Kozul who's ranked 126th in singles.

3:13 PM: Swimming - Srihari Nataraj in men's 100m backstroke heats.

3:30 PM: Shooting - Manu Bhaker in women's 10m air pistol final (medal event).

Manu will hope she continues her good form in the all-important finals. It will not be easy as she will face tough competition from Hungary's Veronika Major, who topped qualification and also from Korea's Oh Ye Jin and China's Li Xue. World and Olympic record holder Jiang Ranxin has also qualified for the final.

3:30 PM: Swimming - Dhinidhi Desinghu in women's 200m freestyle heats.

Dhinidhi, at 14, is the youngest Indian athlete at Paris 2024. She qualified for the Games on the basis of the Universality Quota.

3:30 PM: Boxing - Nikhat Zareen vs Germany's Maxi Kloetzer in women's 50kg round of 32 match.

Nikhat, who has been handed a tough draw, faces Kloetzer and should get past her - only to face Asian Games champion, top-seed and world champion (52kg) Wu Yu of China in the next round.

4:30 PM: Table tennis - Manika Batra vs Anna Hursey of Great Britain in women's singles round of 64 match.

5:45 PM onwards: Archery - Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur and Deepika Kumari in women's team quarterfinal followed by medal rounds.

8 PM: Badminton - HS Prannoy vs Germany's Fabian Roth in men's singles group stage match.

Other important medal events

12 AM: Swimming - men's 400m individual medley final.

Local favourite Leon Marchand will be in action. He's holds the world record in this event with a timing of 04:02.50 and he will hope to break the legendary Michael Phelps' Olympic record which stands at 04:03.84.

12:10 AM: Swimming - women's 100m butterfly final.

1:14 AM: Swimming - men's 100m breaststroke final.

Great Britain's Adam Peaty, who holds the world and Olympic record, will hope to win his third consecutive gold in the event. He will however face tough competition from China's Qin Haiyang.