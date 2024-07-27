India at Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE updates: Shooters eye first medal, men's hockey team face New Zealand

Open Extended Reactions

The Paris Olympics is officially underway after the opening ceremony on Friday. Quite a few Indian athletes will be in action on Saturday and there's an opportunity to open their medal account.

Indian shooters Elavenil Valarivan, Sandeep Singh, Ramita and Arjun Babuta will be in action in the 10m air rifle mixed team event. The event will include qualification to medal rounds and later the fight for the bronze and gold medals.

July 27: Full schedule of medal events and fixtures

Also, the men's and women's 10m pistol qualification is scheduled for Saturday. Manu Bhaker, Rhythm Sangwan, Arjun Singh Cheema and Sarabjot Singh will push to make it to the finals.

Hockey is an important event for India, where they secured a medal last time in Tokyo. The Indian men's hockey team will begin their campaign with a tricky fixture against New Zealand. They are in a tough group which includes Olympic champions Belgium and silver medallists Australia so it's important for India to get off to a winning start. New Zealand cannot be taken lightly, the Indian team knows all about it after suffering a shock loss against them in the home World Cup last year.

Badminton men's doubles stars Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will also begin their campaign on Saturday. They will face Lucas Corvee and Ronan Labar of France in their group stage match.

In badminton men's singles, Lakshya Sen is up against Guatemala's Kevin Cordon while in women's doubles, Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto face South Korea's Kim So Yeong and Kong Hee Yong.

Also starting on Saturday are Rohan Bopanna and his doubles partner N Sriram Balaji. They take on France's Fabien Reboul and Edouard Roger-Vasselin in the men's tennis doubles first round match.

