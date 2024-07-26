India at Paris Olympics 2024: Full schedule of medal events and fixtures on July 27, Saturday

Open Extended Reactions

The Paris Olympics 2024 are underway, and India could open its medal account on Saturday. Shooters Elavenil Valarivan, Sandeep Singh, Ramita and Arjun Babuta are in action in the 10m air rifle mixed team event, which includes qualification and medal rounds.

The men's hockey team also begin their campaign with a tricky fixture against New Zealand while badminton doubles medal hopes Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will be in action in their opening fixture.

NOTE: The event timings are in IST chronological order so post-midnight fixtures are including in the current date.

Here's a look at India's schedule for July 27, Saturday:

12:30 PM: Shooting - Elavenil Valarivan-Sandeep Singh and Ramita-Arjun Babuta in 10m air rifle mixed team qualification.

12:30 PM: Rowing - Balraj Panwar in men's singles sculls heats.

2 PM: Shooting - Arjun Singh Cheema and Sarabjot Singh in men's 10m air pistol qualification.

2 PM IST: Shooting - 10m air rifle mixed team bronze and gold medal events.

3:30 PM: Tennis - N Sriram Balaji and Rohan Bopanna vs France's Fabien Reboul and Edouard Roger-Vasselin in men's doubles first round.

4 PM: Shooting - Manu Bhaker and Rhythm Sangwan in women's 10m air pistol qualification.

Not before 7:10 PM: Badminton - Lakshya Sen vs Guatemala's Kevin Cordon in badminton men's singles group stage match.

Not before 8 PM: Badminton - Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty vs Lucas Corvee and Ronan Labar of France in men's doubles group stage match.

7:30 PM: Table tennis - Harmeet Desai vs UAE's Zaid Abo Yaman in men's singles first round.

9 PM: Hockey - India vs New Zealand in men's pool game.

Not before 11:50 PM: Badminton - Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto vs South Korea's Kim So Yeong and Kong Hee Yong in women's double group C match.

12 AM: Boxing - Preeti vs Vo Thi Kim Anh of Vietnam in women's 54kg round-of-32

Other important medal events

2:30 PM: women's synchronised 3m springboard final.

10:20 PM: Rugby Sevens men's bronze medal match.

11:15 PM: Rugby Sevens men's gold medal match.

12:12 AM: Swimming Men's 400m freestyle final.

12:22 AM: Swimming women's 400m freestyle final.

01:04 AM: Swimming women's 4x100m freestyle relay final.

01:14 AM: Swimming men's 4x100m freestyle relay final.