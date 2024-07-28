India at Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE: Manu in action in 10m pistol final; Ramita qualifies for 10m air rifle final

Open Extended Reactions

The Paris Olympics 2024 has gotten off to an entertaining start, and Day 2 promises to deliver more: especially via Manu Bhaker in the 10m air pistol final and the women's archery team, who's excellent qualification round meant they reached the quarterfinals of the women's team event directly. Our live blog will cover all this and more (including the great medley champ Leon Marchand) and it'll appear right below these updates:

IN PROGRESS:

Shooting: Manu Bhaker in action in 10m air pistol final.

Shooting: Arjun Babuta and Sandeep Singh in 10m air rifle men's qualification.

Table tennis: Sharath Kamal takes on Slovenia's Deni Kozul in a men's singles round-of-64 match

UPCOMING:

Nikhat Zareen takes on Germany's Maxi Kloetzer in her first match, and when Manu Bhaker will be gunning for glory in the women's 10m air pistol final.

COMPLETED:

Table tennis: Sreeja Akula began her women's singles event with a win over Christina Kallberg of Sweden, by a 4-0 [11-4, 11-9, 11-7, 11-8] scoreline.

Shooting: Elavenil Valarivan narrowly missed out while Ramita Jindal qualified for the final of the women's 10m air rifle event by finishing fifth.

Badminton: PV Sindhu began her campaign with a 21-9, 21-6 win over Fathimath Nabaaha Abdul Razzaq of the Maldives.

Rowing: Balraj Panwar finished second in his repechage race, progressing to the quarterfinals.

THE BLOG:

LATER:

Manika Batra takes Anna Hursey of Great Britain in a women's round-of-64 match at 4:30 PM

5:45 PM onwards, we will have Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur and Deepika Kumari in women's team quarterfinal, and should they win that they will proceed to the semifinals and the medal rounds which will happen one after the other.

We close out the day with HS Prannoy vs Germany's Fabian Roth in a men's badminton singles group stage match.