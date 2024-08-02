India at Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE: Manu Bhaker looks to make third final, Lakshya Sen quarterfinal later

Open Extended Reactions

We are in day 7 of the Paris 2024 Olympics and ESPN India welcomes you to the live coverage of the day's action, with focus on the Indians competing at the Games. India won their third medal of the games via Swapnil Kusale's heroics in the 50m 3P and while there are no medal events on today with Indian interest, there are athletes who are looking to put themselves closer to a position from which they can fight for gold, silver or bronze.

The live blog for all the events on Friday, August 2, will be right below this update on upcoming events:

Leading that charge will be Manu Bhaker and Esha Singh, who will take part in the 25m pistol qualifications today. This is a two-stage qualification and both Indian shooters will be keen to remain in the too 8 of the qualis, Lakshya Sen will take on Chinese Taipei's Chou Tien Chen in the quarterfinals of men's singles badminton later in the evening, after he beat HS Prannoy in the round-of-16. Lakshya's the last Indian player still alive in the badminton, after Satwiksairaj Rankireddy - Chirag Shetty as well as PV Sindhu lost yesterday.

Also in the evening, India take on Australia in men's hockey, their last group stage match ahead of the quarterfinals (which are on August 4). The archers will look for redemption with Ankita Bhakat and Dhiraj Bommadevara in action in the round-of-16. The start of track and field will see Parul Chaudhary run in the 5000m and Tajinderpal Singh Toor feature in shot-put.

You can follow it all on our blog right below