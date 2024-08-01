Open Extended Reactions

Manu Bhaker, the star of the Indian campaign at the Paris 2024, is back in action on Friday. She will team up with Esha Singh in the women's 25m pistol precision qualification, which is also called speed pistol.

In hockey, Indian men take on Australia. On Thursday, India played a good game against Belgium but couldn't come up with a positive result as they lost 2-1.

Athletics also starts on Friday and India's Tajinderpal Singh Toor will be in action in the men's shot put qualification.

In badminton, Lakshya Sen will want to qualify for the semifinals as he faces Chinese Taipei's Chou Tien Chen.

NOTE: The event timings are in IST chronological order so post-midnight fixtures are including in the current date.

Here's a look at India's schedule for August 2, Friday:

12:30 PM: Golf - Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar in men's individual round 2.

12:30 PM: Shooting - Manu Bhaker and Esha Singh in women's 25m pistol precision qualification.

1 PM: Shooting - Anant Jeet Singh Naruka in men's skeet qualification day 1.

1 PM: Rowing - Balraj Panwar in men's singles sculls classification.

Panwar is out of medal contention, this is final race at Paris 2024 which will determine his ranking.

1.19 PM: Archery - India's Ankita Bhakat and Dhiraj Bommadevara take on Indonesia's Diananda Choirunsima and Arif Pangestu in mixed team round of 16 match.

Ankita and Dhiraj have made it to the mixed team after a good performance in the ranking round. If they progress, the medal matches are in the evening.

1:30 PM: Judo - Tulika Maan vs Idalys Ortiz in the women's +75 kg round of 32 match.

Maan is the only Indian judoka at the Paris 2024. She faces a tough opponent in her opening round - Ortiz is a Cuban judo legend, winning four Olympic medals in her career, winning gold back in London 2012.

3:45 PM: Sailing - Nethra Kumaran in women's dinghy race 3 and 4.

4:45 PM: Hockey - India vs Australia men's pool match.

The Indian men usually struggle against the Aussies but they would like to take the positives from their previous two matches and push for a win.

7:05 PM: Sailing - Vishnu Saravanan in men's dinghy race 3 and 4.

Not before 9:05 PM: Badminton - Lakshya Sen vs Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei in the men's singles quarterfinal.

9:40 PM: Athletics - Ankita and Parul Chaudhary in women's 5000m round 1.

11:40 PM: Athletics - Tajinderpal Singh Toor in men's shot put qualification.

Tajinderpal is a two-time Asian Games gold medallist. Here in this event, athletes meeting the qualification standard of 21.35m or at least 12 best performers qualify for the final.

Other important medal events

3:30 PM onwards: Tennis - men's doubles bronze medal match and mixed doubles bronze medal match.

10:30 PM: Tennis - mixed doubles gold medal match.

12 AM: Swimming - men's 50m freestyle final.

USA's Caleb Dressel is the defending champion and a holder of eight Olympic gold medals. He will push to win his second gold medal at the Paris 2024.

12:06 AM: Swimming - women's 200m backstroke final.

12:13 AM: Swimming - men's 200m individual medley final.

France's Leon Marchand will push to win his fourth gold medal at the Paris 2024.

12:50 AM: Athletics - men's 10,000m final.

Uganda's Kenenisa Bekele is the world record holder with a timing of 26:11.00 and is the favourite for the gold medal.