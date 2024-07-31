Olympics: Can India throw up a surprise in men's golf?

Open Extended Reactions

India's golf campaign at the Olympics will begin on August 1, as Gaganjeet Bhullar and Shubhankar Sharma tee off in the men's golf event, with Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar beginning their rounds of Le Golf National on the 7th of August. Considered perhaps the strongest quartet India has sent to the Olympics, there are plenty of expectations placed on their shoulders. While Aditi and Diksha have Olympic experience, the former famously finishing fourth in Tokyo, Shubhankar and Gaganjeet will be making their Olympic debuts.

With the women's event still a week away, the focus is on the two men representing India on the golf fairways in the suburbs of Paris.

AUGUST 1: FULL SCHEDULE | INDIA'S OLYMPIC MEDAL TALLY | INDIA AT PARIS OLYMPICS | LATEST OLYMPIC NEWS | KEY DATES AT PARIS 2024

Can we expect an Aditi-like surprise?

Perhaps. As a sport, golf is very dependent on how a golfer performs on the day, rankings can be misleading. It's how a WR200 (then) Aditi Ashok blitzed the field in the opening rounds in Tokyo, and India will be hoping that Shubhankar, ranked 177, and Gaganjeet, ranked 301, can pull off similar heroics. However, it's a tall ask from two Olympic debutants, despite the field at the Olympics arguably being easier.

The Olympics is easier?

This is what Rory McIlroy, world no. 3 had to say about the Olympics in a conversation with the BBC "It's hard to say [whether the Olympics will become like a major], as even this week, the way the qualification system works, not all the best players in the world are here."

The Majors in Golf (think Grand Slams in Tennis) still hold all of the prestige, and with the Olympics limiting participation to two per country (four if they are within the top 15), it's a vastly reduced field. Thus, Shubhankar who was ranked 219 in the world when the qualification for the Olympics ended, is ranked 46th in the 60-strong Olympic field, while Gaganjeet ranked 51st.

What is the course like?

The Albatros course of Golf National has played host to the Ryder Cup in 2018 and has plenty of pedigree. It's back nine is a tortuous affair, that has befuddled the best in the business with its combinations of narrow approach routes surrounded by plenty of water hazards and sand pits.

Gaganjeet Bhullar. PAUL LAKATOS/AFP/Getty Images

In short, it has the potential to produce some wild results.

How will Shubhankar fare?

His childhood coach, Jesse Grewal, maintains that Shubhankar is a good shout for a medal especially since Golf National is one of his favourite courses.

However, even the reduced field will see the 28-year-old Indian compete against the likes of defending champion Xander Schauffele (WR2), Scottie Scheffler (WR3), McIlroy, Jon Rahm (WR10) amongst other big names for a shot at a medal. Shubhankar has plateaued after making his breakthrough in 2017, but most recently he finished T19 in The British Open [one of the Golf Majors], including a stellar five-under 67 in Round 3 (that included a double bogey in the 15th hole). It was an impressive showing against the best in the business and warmed him nicely for the rigours of France.

The Indian does have a top 10 finish in a Major to his name (T8 at the British Open last year), which saw the best of his qualities, including an accurate approach game.

How will Gaganjeet fare?

Gaganjeet hasn't featured on the PGA Tour, primarily operating in the Asian Tour and the PGTI (Professional Golf Tour of India). His form in 2024 has seen him drop down the rankings, as he's missed the cut in three of eight events this year, winning only the Chandigarh Open. He did have an impressive 2023, winning two events on the Asian Tour to climb to a world ranking of 192, but has since fallen.

The expectations, thus, aren't as high on Gaganjeet as compared to his compatriot, but golf's ability to surprise could very well see him eclipse the higher-ranked Shubhankar. A strong driving game remains key to his style and it could prove useful if luck favours him, otherwise issues with accuracy will catch him out.

What they said

Shubhankar Sharma: "To be able to represent India at the Olympics is something we all dreamt of but when I started playing golf, it was still not an Olympic sport."

"I have played at the Le National before, so I know the course, but also this course plays differently at different times. It is hot now, so the ball travels longer distance and I have practised keeping that in mind. We need to keep ourselves well hydrated in this weather."

Gaganjeet Bhullar:"For a sporting family, an Olympic representation means a lot."

"It would be so cool to have an Olympic medal, too. It is a very strong field with all top seven of the world in the field. Yet, I think, golf is one sport, it is still possible to put four good rounds together and win."

Gaganjeet Bhullar will begin India's campaign on August 1, teeing off at 2:03 PM alongside Kiradech Aphibarnrat of Thailand and Gavin Green of Malaysia. Shubhankar Sharma will follow soon after, teeing off at 3:47 PM alongside Rafael Campos of Puerto Rico and Carlos Ortiz of Mexico.