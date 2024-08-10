India at Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE: Wrester Reetika aims to qualify for medal round; golfers in final round

Open Extended Reactions

Hello and welcome to Day 15 of the 2024 Paris Olympics. ESPN India will bring you all the LIVE updates, including scores, results, schedule and commentary from today's action, with the main focus being the Indians competing at the Games.

The live blog for all the events on Saturday, August 10, will be right below these listed events:

Not many Indian events as the Paris Olympics is on its last legs.

AUGUST 10: FULL SCHEDULE | INDIA'S OLYMPIC MEDAL TALLY | INDIA AT PARIS OLYMPICS | LATEST OLYMPIC NEWS | KEY DATES AT PARIS 2024

Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar will be in action in the final round of their golf individual stroke play.

Both Aditi and Diksha didn't have a great session on day 3. Aditi finished tied 40th at the end of day's play while Diksha was tied 42nd.

Meanwhile, wrestler Reetika Hooda will begin her campaign in the women's 76kg freestyle event. She is the last Indian in action at the 2024 Paris Olympics apart from the golfers.

On Friday, Aman Sehrawat won India's first wrestling medal at the Paris 2024. He was up against Puerto Rico's Darian Cruz for the bronze medal and comprehensively defeated him 13-5.

Aman made it to the semifinal on Thursday with two comprehensive victories but he lost the semi against Japan's Rei Higuchi who eventually won gold.

With Aman's victory, India's medal tally has touched six, one less than that of Tokyo 2020. Realistically, India can win one more medal from Reetika as the task for the golfers looks extremely tough.

You can follow it all on our blog right below