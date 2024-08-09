India at Paris Olympics 2024: Full schedule of medal events and fixtures on August 10, Saturday

Open Extended Reactions

With the Paris Olympic Games winding down slowly, we are entering that period of the schedule where track and field completely dominate the headlines. While there are some sensational international events to look forward to there (and elsewhere), there are also three Indians remaining in action: Diksha Dagar and Aditi Ashok in the golf, and Reetika Hooda in the wrestling.

NOTE: The event timings are in IST chronological order so post-midnight fixtures are included in the current date.

Here's a look at India's schedule for August 10, Saturday:

12:30 PM: Golf - Diksha Dagar and Aditi Ashok in the women's individual stroke play round 4.

Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar have had a rough third day (so far). Can they make up for it in a big way on the fourth (and final) day?

2:30 PM: Wrestling: Reetika Hooda in women's 76kg freestyle

The last Indian in action apart from the golfers. Can India's maiden foray into women's heavyweight end with a medal?

Reetika Hooda seeks to emulate wrestling idol Sakshi Malik's Olympic glory

Other important medal events

11:30 AM: Athletics, men's marathon

The great Eliud Kipchoge looks to defend his crown from Rio and Tokyo - and his main threat is Kenenisa Bekele.

4:30 PM: Volleyball, men's final -- France vs Poland

6:30 PM: Table Tennis, women's team gold medal match -- China vs Japan

It's China vs Japan in an event that China have never lost, since the event's introduction in 2008. Can they continue that undefeated streak?

8:30 PM: Football, women's final -- Brazil vs USA

The legendary Marta plays her last senior football game, and she takes on the dominant force of her time, the USA.

10:30 PM: Athletics, men's high jump final

Will we see more Mutaz Barshim and Gianmarco Tamberi drama? Can Woo Sanhyeok spoil the party? This should be fun.

11:05 PM: Athletics, women's 100m hurdles final

World record holder Tobi Amusan got knocked out in the semis -- and that should tell you all need to know about how fast this final has the potential to be.

11:20 PM: Athletics, men's 5000m final

A Jakob Ingebrigtsen hurt by his shock fourth place finish in the 1500m will be gunning for gold here, but he will be up against some rapid 5k runners, including Jacob Krop, Hagos Gebrhiwet and Grant Fisher.

11:45 PM: Athletics, women's 1500m final

Faith Kipyegon is going for a treble -- after taking 1500 gold in Rio and Tokyo, she'll be looking to add Paris to her collection. Can she bat away competition from Gudaf Tsegay and Jessica Hull to do that? Kipeygon's already won 5000m silver on the Stade de France track

12:30 AM: Athletics, men's 4x400m relay final

200m champ Letsile Tebogo powered Botswana to a roaring heats win, but with heavyweights USA will bring out the big guns in the final - including 400m champ Quincy Hall

12:44 AM: Athletics, women's 4x400m relay final

The Netherlands might bring out Femke Bol, and they might need to if they are to stop the might of the USA.

1:00 AM: Basketball, men's final -- France vs USA

A Victor Wembenyama and Rudy Gobert powered France, backed by a partisan home crowd, against the All-Stars of the United States. Must watch television.