1, 92.97, 116: the best numbers from Neeraj vs Nadeem in the Paris Olympics javelin final

Open Extended Reactions

Neeraj Chopra reinforced his Indian sports GOAT status by winning silver at the Paris Olympics on Thursday, making him the only Indian athlete to have an individual Olympic gold and silver to his name.

Neeraj produced his career's second-best throw on Friday but even that wasn't good enough for the Olympic gold as Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem shattered the Olympic record for the gold.

This was the most competitive men's javelin final in recent times, proven by the fact that fifth-placed Julius Yego's best was better than what Neeraj threw for the gold in Tokyo.

INDIA'S OLYMPIC MEDAL TALLY | INDIA AT PARIS OLYMPICS | LATEST OLYMPIC NEWS | KEY DATES AT PARIS 2024

ESPN takes a look at the best numbers from that enthralling javelin final -

1 & 1 & 1

Arshad Nadeem won Pakistan's first-ever individual Olympic gold medal. He is the first Pakistani athlete to reach a track and field final. He is the first Pakistani athlete to have an Olympic record to his name.

1

Neeraj Chopra is the first Indian athlete to have an individual Olympic gold and silver medal to his name. Three other Indian athletes - Sushil Kumar, PV Sindhu and Manu Bhaker - have two medals each but Neeraj is the only one with a gold.

89.45m

Neeraj's 89.45m was the second-best throw of his career. It is also, remarkably, the biggest throw in Olympic history for a silver medal.

48

Nadeem won Pakistan's first individual Olympic medal in 48 years - the last individual medal was a bronze won by Hussain Shah at the 1988 Seoul Olympics (in middle weight boxing).

Arshad Nadeem of Team Pakistan celebrates after winning gold in the men's javelin throw final. Photo By Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images

92.97m

The biggest throw in Olympic history - Nadeem's effort was 2.4m better than the earlier Olympic record of 90.57m. In fact, Nadeem's is the sixth-best throw in javelin history and the best-ever by an Asian.

87.72m

The level of competition in the final was of such a level that Julius Yego's throw of 87.72 m would have won him the gold in Tokyo [Neeraj threw 87.58m for gold]. Yego finished fifth in Paris.

16 & 9

Neeraj has competed in 16 events since Tokyo and won 9 of them. The other seven times, he's finished second. In those events, he's only dipped below 85m once.

9

It's the first time Nadeem has beaten Neeraj in nine international competitions. They first competed against each other at the 2016 South Asian Games.

116

It's the first time in javelin's Olympic history (across 116 years) that there's no European on the podium: Nadeem [Pakistan], Neeraj [India] and Anderson Peters [Grenada].

3.52m

Nadeem's gold medal winning margin of 3.52m is the largest in an Olympic javelin final since 2008 when Andreas Thorkildsen had thrown 90.57m (the Olympic record till Nadeem broke it) to beat Ainars Kovals [86.64m] for the gold by 3.93m at the Beijing Games.