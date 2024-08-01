Olympics: World-class Abhishek shines as India trouble mighty Belgium

Open Extended Reactions

"He's world class."

Harmanpeet Singh, India captain, had these words to say about Abhishek's goal in his side's 1-2 loss against Belgium - if ever there was a doubt about Abhishek's quality.

There are important players in the team - the captain to start off with -- a dragflick extraordinaire, there's the indomitable PR Sreejesh as goalkeeper and there's the midfield maestro in Hardik Singh. All these players have proved to be game-changers, in the past and at this Olympics. Abhishek usually doesn't get the limelight, he's sort of under the radar, but in terms of quality and talent, he's no less than those mentioned above, or for that matter, no less than any other world class scorer.

In India's loss to Belgium, Abhishek showed exactly why:

India stopped Belgium from controlling proceedings in the first quarter - not an easy feat against the reigning Olympic champions. India were better on the ball too, even though they hardly created goal-scoring opportunities. However, India didn't have to wait for long in the second quarter to create and score. Courtesy: Abhishek.

Belgium, probably the team with the best defence over the last decade, don't make sloppy mistakes at the back. But in the 18th minute, Arthur de Sloover was guilty of making one. He missed his touch as he tried to move the ball away from Abhishek's press. By the time he realised his mistake, Abhishek was already making the move to the circle, having snatched it with his one hand, in a blink of an eye.

BENOIT DOPPAGNE/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

Abhishek was chased down by three defenders and had two more in front of him. To make space for the shot, he stopped with the ball just as he entered the circle. The defenders were wrongfooted and now there was space for Abhishek to execute the hit. On the turn, Abhishek smashed the ball so hard that even the world's best goalkeeper, Vincent Vanasch, hardly got a chance to see it, forget saving it. The ball went low and to Vanasch's left, rebounding towards the goal-scorer after hitting the board inside the goal.

The power, the precision and the composure to beat the best in the world. Truly a world class goal from a world class finisher.

India have been struggling to score field goals. It was an issue even before they travelled to Paris. Before playing the Belgians, they scored six times, but only one was a field goal, and even that was contentious. India have also been struggling to create scoring opportunities and needed more from their forwards, especially from Abhishek and Sukhjeet Singh.

Both forwards have performed well in India's last two games. Abhishek hit the post against Ireland, a fierce tomahawk -- which is another lethal skillset in his goal-scoring repertoire. Against Belgium, he scored his first goal of the tournament. It's obvious that head coach Craig Fulton and his staff have to find ways to get the best out of him and the player needs to show consistency. Field goals are needed for this team and there's no better player than Abhishek to get them.

The match didn't go in India's favour, Belgium came back in the third quarter to score two, it eventually ended 2-1. But there were plenty of positives. India, chasing the game, played better hockey in the final quarter. There were three close chances, including a last-minute penalty corner chance off Harmanpreet that was stunningly blocked by Florent van Aubel, the defender on the line.

Up next is the final group against Australia on Friday. It's a match where India generally end up being second best. But India have already made it to the quarters and proved to be tough for Belgium. They should bank on their positives and push the Aussies, who've struggled to play with their aggressive style in the first three matches.