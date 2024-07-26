Olympics: Spectacular Paris 2024 opening ceremony sets the tone

Open Extended Reactions

The Opening Ceremony is over, and it was spectacular: The first time in Olympic history, the opening ceremony was not held inside a stadium but instead on the river Seine. Over 300,000 spectators gathered along the banks of the river for the absolute spectacle as (most of) the 10,500 athletes and performers sailed the 6km along the famous river on boats.

India's flag bearers for the opening ceremony were two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and table tennis legend Sharath Kamal, who is making his fifth Olympic appearance. Here's everything else you need to know about India's Paris Olympics campaign.

You can relive all the action live right here:

(Please wait a few seconds for the blog to load. Please click here if it does not)

Earlier on Thursday, India's archery teams did well to directly qualify for the quarterfinals after finishing third and fourth respectively in the ranking round. The Indian men's team finished third in the team rankings behind South Korea and France, which means they will not feature in the same pool as Olympic heavyweights South Korea in the next round. Now, both the Indian teams need just two wins for securing Olympics medals.

INDIA'S OLYMPIC MEDAL TALLY | INDIA AT PARIS OLYMPICS | LATEST OLYMPIC NEWS | KEY DATES AT PARIS 2024

The Indian women's team grabbed the fourth spot by scoring 1983 points. South Korea topped the standings with 2046 points. China finished runners-up while Mexico grabbed the third spot. India will face the winner of the contest between France and Netherlands in the quarterfinals. If the women clear the quarters, they could be headed for a semifinal showdown with heavyweights Korea.

In the men's individual qualification, Dhiraj finished fourth with a scores of 681 points while Tarundeep Rai ended up 14th and Pravin Jadhav 39th. In the women's division, Ankita produced her season's best in the women's individual qualification, finishing 11th followed Bhajan Kaur at 22nd spot and and Deepika Kumari at 23rd. You relive all the action from yesterday here.