Olympics 2024: India men's and women's archery teams qualify for quarters, Dhiraj finishes fourth in qualifications

Open Extended Reactions

Led by Dhiraj Bommadevara and Ankita Bhakat, India's archery teams performed well in the qualifications and ensured the men's and women's teams directly qualify for the quarterfinals after finishing third and fourth respectively in the ranking round on Thursday.

INDIA'S OLYMPIC MEDAL TALLY | INDIA AT PARIS OLYMPICS | LATEST OLYMPIC NEWS | KEY DATES AT PARIS 2024

In the men's individual qualification, Dhiraj finished fourth with a scores of 681 points while Tarundeep Rai ended up 14th and Pravin Jadhav 39th.

Ankita produced her season's best in the women's individual qualification, finishing 11th followed Bhajan Kaur at 22nd spot and and Deepika Kumari at 23rd.

The Indian men's team finished third in the team rankings behind South Korea and France, which means they will not feature in the same pool as the Koreans in the next round. Now, both the Indian teams need just two wins for securing Olympics medals.

The Indian women's team grabbed the fourth spot by scoring 1983 points. South Korea topped the standings with 2046 points. China finished runners-up while Mexico grabbed the third spot. India will face the winner of the contest between France and Netherlands in the quarterfinals.

If the women clear the quarters, they could be headed for a semifinal showdown with heavyweights Korea.

You relive all the action on our blog.

(Please wait a few seconds for the blog to load. Please click here if it does not)