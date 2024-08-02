Open Extended Reactions

Manu Bhaker, already a history-maker for India, has a chance to win her third medal at the Paris 2024. She made it to the final of the 25m sports piston event after finishing second in the qualification on Friday.

Boxer Nishant Dev also has a chance to confirm a medal on Saturday. A win in his quarterfinal bout against Marco Verde of Mexico will push him to semifinals and guarantee a medal.

Meanwhile, Bhajan Kaur and Deepika Kumari will be in action in their women singles rounds.

NOTE: The event timings are in IST chronological order so post-midnight fixtures are including in the current date.

Here's a look at India's schedule for August 3, Saturday:

12:30 PM: Shooting - Raiza Dhillon and Maheshwari Chauhan in women's skeet qualification day 1.

1 PM: Shooting - Manu Bhaker in the women's 25m pistol final (MEDAL EVENT)

1:52 PM: Archery - Deepika Kumari vs Michelle Kroppen of Germany in women's individual round-of-16 match.

2:05 PM: Archery - Bhajan Kaur vs Diananda Choirunisa in the women's round individual round-of-16 match.

3:45 PM: Sailing - Vishnu Saravanan in men's dinghy race 5 and 6.

5:55 PM: Sailing - Nethra Kumanan in women's dinghy race 5 and 6.

12:02 AM: Boxing - Nishant Dev vs Marco Verde of Mexico in the men's 71kg quarterfinal.

Verde is the gold medal winner at the 2023 Pan American Games. Nishant can confirm a medal if he wins the bout, but it will be a tough one for him.

Other international medal events

3:30 PM: Tennis - China's Zheng Qinwen vs Croatia's Donna Vekic in women singles gold medal match.

6 PM: Table tennis - women's singles gold medal match.

6:30 PM: Badminton - Chen Qing Chen-Jia Yi Fan vs Liu Sheng Shu-Tan Ning in women's doubles gold medal match.

This is an all-Chinese final. Chen and Jia are the top seeds while Liu and Tan are seeded third.

12 AM: Swimming - men's 100m butterfly final.

USA's Caleb Dressel is the defending champion, he's also the world and Olympics record holder

12:25 AM: Athletics - men's 4x400m relay mixed final.

12:50 AM: Athletics - women's 100m final.

It's the big battle between Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica and Sha'Carri Richardson of the US.

Sha'Carri has the world leading timing this season - 10.71 seconds. Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is a three-time Olympic medallist, including gold medals at this even in 2008 and 2012.

12:58 AM: Swimming - women's 800 freestyle final.

Australia's Ariarne Titmus and USA's Katie Ledecky, the defending champion, will battle it out once again in the pool. At Paris 2024, Ledecky became the most decorated female swimmer of all time, winning her 13th Olympic medal -- a silver at the 4x200m freestyle relay.

Titmus already has three medals at Paris 2024 and will push for the gold after winning silver in the event at Tokyo 2020.