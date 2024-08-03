India at Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE: Manu Bhaker aims to win third medal; boxer Nishant Dev in quarterfinals

Open Extended Reactions

Hello and welcome to the day 8 of the Paris 2024 Olympics. ESPN India will bring you LIVE coverage of today's action, with focus on the Indians competing at the Games. Manu Bhaker will look to make more history on Saturday as she competes for her third medal at the Paris 2024. She will be in action in the 25m speed pistol final.

Also in the medal contention is boxer Nishant Dev who will be in action in the men's 71kg quarterfinal. Nishant faces Marco Verde of Mexico, who's the gold medal winner at the 2023 Pan American Games.

If Nishant goes through, he will confirm a medal for his country.

Also on Sunday, women archers Bhajan Kaur and Deepika Kumari will play their respective individual round of 16 matches. Both will push to get into the medal rounds.

On Friday, Indian men's hockey team was sensational in their last group match against Australia, beating them 3-2 and finishing second in the group. A brace from Harmanpreet Singh and a superb field goal by Abhishek did the job. Credit should also go to PR Sreejesh who was outstanding.

India finished behind Belgium in their group and will now play Great Britain on Sunday for a place in the semifinal.

Also on Saturday, Lakshya Sen became the first Indian man to qualify for singles semifinals at the Olympics after beating Chinese Taipei's Chou Tien Chen 19-21, 21-15, 21-12. He didn't start well but came back to clinch the last two games.

The archery mixed team of Ankita Bhakat and Dhiraj Bommadevara made it to the bronze medal but lost against the USA to finish fourth.

