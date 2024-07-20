Who has won the most Olympic medals for India?

Open Extended Reactions

India has won 35 medals at the Olympics, but with 12 of those being for team sports, there have been 222 actual physical medals handed to Indians. The successful men's hockey teams of 1928-1936 and 1948-64 have won multiple medals, although the number of Indians who have more than one medal in individual sports are just a handful.

There have been 37 Indians with multiple medals (totalling 88 medals), with 134 single medallists. With only 171 of several billion Indians in the nation's history having touched Olympic medals, it is quite the feat. Here are the medallists who've won the most Olympic medals for India.

Four Olympic medals

Udham Singh - - Field Hockey - 1952 Gold, 1956 Gold, 1960 Silver, 1964 Gold

Leslie Claudius - Field Hockey - 1948 Gold, 1952 Gold, 1956 Gold, 1960 Silver

Udham Singh and Leslie Claudius have both won four medals, as part of India's dominant men's field hockey teams.

Singh has the slight edge of having won the most Olympic medals for India, since he was also the coach when India earned bronze in the 1968 Mexico City Olympics. He also missed out on the 1948 gold-winning team due to a finger injury.

The pair were both half-backs for India, although Singh was more versatile and featured at centre-forward as well. Claudius does have the distinction of being the first Indian to win four Olympic medals, as well as the first hockey player worldwide to compete in four Olympics and earn 100 caps for his national team.

The Indian team that won their third successive post-War Olympic gold, and sixth overall, in Melbourne in 1956. Balbir Singh Sr/Facebook

Three Olympic medals

Dhyan Chand - Field Hockey - 1928 Gold, 1932 Gold, 1936 Gold

Richard James Allen - Field Hockey - 1928 Gold, 1932 Gold, 1936 Gold

Dhyan Chand, India's greatest ever hockey player was also the first, alongside Richard James Allen to win three consecutive gold medals for India. It would have been more had the Olympics not paused for war. Dhyan Chand's legacy in Indian sport is unmatched, as his incredible ball control and goal-scoring feats, which are backed up by numbers. In 12 games across three Olympics, he scored 33 goals.

Where Dhyan Chand was the goal-getter extraordinaire, Richard James Allen was the opposite, stopping all manner of goals as the goalkeeper. His record of only two goals conceded (one of which, against the USA, was reportedly when he was off the field signing autographs) over 10 games across three Olympics is a record that stands to this day.

India won their first-ever gold medal at the Olympics, in men's hockey where Dhyan Chand led a dominant team. Ullstein Bild/Ullstein Bild via Getty Images

Balbir Singh Sr. - Field Hockey - 1948 Gold, 1952 Gold, 1956 Gold

Ranganathan Francis - Field Hockey - 1948 Gold, 1952 Gold, 1956 Gold

Randhir Singh Gentle - Field Hockey - 1948 Gold, 1952 Gold, 1956 Gold

Balbir Singh Sr. is widely regarded as the best centre-forward in the history of hockey and his record of 246 goals in 61 games backs it up. Given the Sr. suffix to distinguish him from other Balbir Singhs in hockey, the forward inspired India to three consecutive gold medals post the second World War. He scored 22 goals in 8 games over three Olympics and still holds the record for the most goals scored in the Olympic final (5 in India's 6-1 win over the Netherlands).

Ranganathan Francis was India's goalkeeper across the three Olympics and equalled many of RJ Allen's feats in goal. Randhir Singh Gentle was also an important cog of India's gold machine across 1948-56 featuring at fullback, but also with a penchant for scoring. He captained the side in 1956 after Balbir Singh Sr. picked up an injury after the first group-stage game, relinquishing the title once the centre-forward returned for the semifinal.

Balbir Singh Sr/Facebook

Shankar Lakshman (2G 1S), Haripal Kaushik (2G 1S), John Peter (1G 1S 1B), Prithipal Singh (1G 1S 1B), Harbinder Singh (1G 2B) are the other Indians to win three Olympic medals, with Peter and P Singh being the only Indians to have touched all three colours of the Olympic medal.

Two Olympic medals

Norman Pritchard - Men's 200m sprint and hurdles - 1900 Silver x2

Sushil Kumar - Wrestling - 2008 Bronze, 2012 Silver

PV Sindhu - Badminton - 2016 Silver, 2020 Bronze

Norman Pritchard was India's first-ever Olympic medallist and earned both of his medals at the same Games in Paris. There remain disputes over whether he represented India but IOC records maintain he featured for British India.

Sushil Kumar ended India's 56-year wait for a wrestling medal with bronze in the 2008 Beijing Olympics and then went one better with silver in the 2012 London Olympics. He remains the only Indian wrestler with multiple medals, and with none of the six wrestlers representing India in Paris 2024 having ever won Olympic medals, will continue to do so.

MARWAN NAAMANI/AFP/GettyImages

PV Sindhu won India's second-ever medal in badminton with silver in the 2016 Rio Olympics, the best result by any Indian in the sport. She followed it up with a hard-fought bronze in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Sindhu remains the only Indian woman with multiple Olympic medals and will bid to become the first woman ever to win three Olympic medals in badminton in Paris, as well as the first Indian ever to win three medals in an individual event.

Carlyle Tapsell, Roop Singh, Jaswant Rai, Govind Perumal, Amir Kumar, Jaswant Singh Rajput, Leslie Hammond, Broome Pinniger, Sayed Jaffar, Keshav Dutt, Grahanandan Singh, K. D. Singh, Raghbir Lal, Joginder Singh, Charanjit Singh, Raghbir Singh Bhola, Mohinder Lal, Balkrishan Singh, Rajendran Christie, Balbir Singh Kullar, Jagjit Singh, Gurbux Singh, Krishnamurthy Perumal, Ajitpal Singh, Harmik Singh are the other Indian men's hockey players to win two Olympic medals.

One, and potentially more

The likes of Neeraj Chopra, Lovlina Borgohain, Mirabai Chanu as well as PR Sreejesh, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh, Sumit Walmiki, Shamsher Singh, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh from the men's hockey team can become multiple medallists should they also medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.