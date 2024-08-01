Swapnil Kusale wins bronze for India's third medal at Paris 2024 Olympics

Open Extended Reactions

Swapnil Kusale won bronze, India's first medal in the 50m 3 Positions at the Olympics after a stunning display in the final. This is the first time India has won three medals in one sport at a single Games.

China's Liu Yukun, the world record holder, won gold while Ukraine's Serhiy Kulish took silver.

After heartbreak in last year's Asian Games, where Kusale was leading the 50m 3P only to finish fourth after a horrendous 7.6 in the first elimination, this is redemption for the young Indian shooter

Kusale started the event with a 9.6 in kneeling. In his next 14 shots he only hit one more below 10, a 9.9 and he was sixth at the end of the kneeling position shots

He started prone with a much more solid 10.5 and stayed in the 10s throughout the 15 shots: that saw him rise to fifth.

Gold medalist Yukun Liu of China (C), Silver medalist Serhiy Kulish of Ukraine (L) and Bronze medalist Swapnil Kusale of India (R) pose on the podium during the 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men's event at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

In the standing position, he started poorly again, with a 9.5 but responded brilliantly with a 10.7. He remained in the 10s since then and rose one place again to fourth. At this point, he was 0.1 behind third, 0.3 behind second.

A solid 10.6 in the first shot of the last series in standing (before eliminations) saw him rise to second. A 9.1 on his third shot that series then saw him drop to third and that's where he stayed after the standing series of two. He was 1.1 ahead of Jon-Hermann Hegg, and 0.6 behind second placed China's Liu Yukun.

In the next elimination, France's Bernard Denis was eliminated: Kusale hit a 10.5 to remain third and extend his lead from Hegg to 1.8.

Kusale's 9.4 saw him in trouble for a bit, but Hegg hit a 9.9 and that was an elimination for the Norwegian, who was one of the favourites ahead of the event.

Kusale then made sure of a medal after his 9.9 was enough to see off Czechia's Jiri Privratsky at the last elimination before the medals were decided. At this Kusale was just 0.6 behind Serhiy Kulish.

Kusale then hit a 10.0 to Kulish's 9.9 and that meant it was a bronze for Kusale.