India at Paris Olympics 2024: Kusale wins India's third medal; Sindhu, Nikhat, Sat-Chi out; Lakshya beats Prannoy

It's day 6 of the Paris 2024 Olympics, and welcome to ESPN India's live coverage of all the day's action, with special focus on the Indians competing at the Games. India have made it three bronzes, winning their third via Swapnil Kusale in 50m 3P.

MEDAL EVENT: 50m 3P final, Swapnil Kusale wins bronze.

Boxing: Nikhat Zareen suffers loss against Wu Yu in women's 50kg pre-quarterfinal bout.

Hockey: Belgium beat India 2-1 in the group stage match.

Shooting: Anjum Moudgil and Sift Kaur Samra finish 18th and 31st in the 50m rifle 3P, both miss out on the final.

Badminton: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty lose to Aaron Chia and Wooi Yik Soh.

Badminton: Lakshya Sen beats HS Prannoy in the men's singles round of 16 match.

Sailing: Nethra Kumanan finished fourth in the first race of the women's dinghy.

Badminton: PV Sindhu lost to He Bing Jiao in the women's singles round of 16 match.

There are more big non-medal events lined up through the day, of course. HS Prannoy will take on Lakshya Sen in the men's round-of-16 while PV Sindhu faces old rival He Bing Jiao in her round-of-16 match. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will also be in action, in the quarterfinals of the men's doubles.

Add to that India vs Belgium in the hockey and Nikhat Zareen taking on second seed Wu Yu, Sift Kaur Samra and Anjum Moudgil in the women's 50m 3P qualifiers, and we have an action-packed day ahead of us.