India at Paris Olympics 2024: Full schedule of medal events and fixtures on August 7, Wednesday

It's going to be an action-packed Wednesday as Indian athletes will push to improve their medal tally at the Paris Olympics 2024.

The Tokyo Olympics silver medallist, Mirabai Chanu will hope to repeat her heroics in Paris. She will be in action in the women's 49kg category, where she will face tough competition from the Chinese and the Thai lifters.

Also, Avinash Sable will look to make an impact in the 3000m steeplechase final. He qualified on Monday after finishing fifth in his heats.

Vinesh Phogat will be in the medal rounds as she fights to win her first Olympic medal of her career.

The Indian women's table tennis team, who had defeated Romania, will hope to qualify for the semifinals, with their match against Germany.

NOTE: The event timings are in IST chronological order so post-midnight fixtures are included in the current date.

Here's a look at India's schedule for August 7, Wednesday:

11 AM: Athletics - Suraj Panwar and Priyanka Goswami in mixed marathon race walk relay event (Medal event).

12:30 PM: Golf - Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar in women's individual stroke play round 1.

1:30 PM: Table tennis - Indian women's team comprising Sreeja Akula, Manika Batra and Archana Kamath will be in action in the team event quarterfinals. They will face Germany for a place in the semifinal.

1:35 PM: Athletics - Sarvesh Kushare in the men's high jump qualification.

The qualification standard is 2.29m. All athletes meeting the criteria or at least 12 best performers will make it to the final.

1:45 PM: Athletics - Jyothi Yarraji in women's 100m hurdles heats.

2:30 PM: Wrestling - Antim Panghal vs Zeynep Yetgil in the women's freestyle 53kg round of 16 match.

If Antim beats Yetgil, her quarterfinal and semifinal bouts will be later in the day.

10:45 PM: Athletics - Praveen Chithravel and Abdulla Aboobacker in the men's triple jump qualification.

The qualification standard is 17.10m, all athletes meeting the standard or at least 12 best performers will qualify for the final.

11 PM: Weightlifting - Mirabai Chanu in the women's 49kg category (medal event).

12:30 AM onwards: Wrestling: Vinesh Phogat's medal match in the women's 50kg freestyle category (medal events).

1:13 AM: Athletics - Avinash Sable in men's 3000m steeplechase final (medal event).

Other important medal events

9:45 PM: Athletics - women's pole vault final.

11:55 PM: Athletics - men's discus throw final.

12:50 AM: Athletics - men's 400m final.

Great Britain's Matthew Hudson-Smith has the world leading timing of 43.74 seconds this season and he's also silver medallist from the 2023 Worlds.