India at Paris Olympics 2024: Full schedule of medal events and fixtures on July 29, Monday

Open Extended Reactions

After opening their medal account at the Paris Olympics 2024, India will have more opportunities to increase their tally on Monday. Shooter Ramita Jindal was in fine form in her 10m air qualification where she finished fifth and will have the chance to achieve Olympic glory in the finals. Also in shooting, Arjun Babuta will be in action in the men's 10m air rifle finals after he finished seventh in the qualification.

INDIA'S OLYMPIC MEDAL TALLY | INDIA AT PARIS OLYMPICS | LATEST OLYMPIC NEWS | KEY DATES AT PARIS 2024

India could find a medal in archery as the Indian men's team of Dhiraj Bommadevara, Pravin Jadhav and Tarundeep Rai will play their quarterfinal against Colombia or Turkey. Manu Bhaker, who completed her redemption act with a superb bronze in the 10m air pistol event on Sunday, will return to compete in the 10m air pistol mixed team qualification.

Meanwhile, the Indian hockey, fresh from a win over New Zealand in their opening match, will face a tough opponent in Argentina.

NOTE: The event timings are in IST chronological order so post-midnight fixtures are including in the current date.

Here's a look at India's schedule for July 29, Monday:

12 PM: Badminton - Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Germany's Mark Lamsfuss/Marvin Seidel in the men's singles group match. Satwik-Chirag, seeded third, will play their second group match after winning their first. The German pair ranked 31st in the world and faced Satwik-Chirag once before and lost.

Path to Paris: After historic 2023, 'hungry' Sat-Chi embrace pressure, master the mind games

Not before 12:50 PM: Badminton - Ashwini Ponnappa-Tanisha Crasto vs Japan's Nami Matsuyama-Chiharu Shida in women's singles group match.

12:45 PM: Shooting - Manu Bhaker/Sarabjot Singh and Rhythm Sangwan/Arjun Cheema Singh in the 10m air pistol mixed team qualification. The top four teams from qualification go to the medal rounds. The top two teams will fight for the gold and the third and fourth will vie for the bronze.

Manu Bhaker wins India's first medal with air pistol bronze

1 PM: Shooting - Ramita Jindal in 10m air rifle women's final - medal event.

Ramita Jindal stays steady to make 10m air rifle final

1 PM: Shooting - Prithviraj Tondaiman in action in the men's trap qualification. Five rounds for each shooter and the top six make it to the final.

3:30 PM: Shooting - Arjun Babuta in men's 10m air rifle final - medal event.

4:15 PM: Hockey - India vs Argentina in men's pool match. It won't be easy against Argentina, who finished above India in the recent Pro League season. However, India will look to ride the momentum from their hard-fought win over New Zealand in their opener. Captain Harmanpreet Singh and goalkeeper PR Sreejesh are once again the key players for India.

Harmanpreet Singh comes up clutch to avert familiar ending for India vs New Zealand

5:30 PM: Badminton - Lakshya Sen vs Julien Carraggi in men's singles group stage match. Both have faced each other twice before with Lakshya winning both the matches.

5:45 PM onwards: Archery - The Indian men's team comprising Dhiraj Bommadevara, Pravin Jadhav and Tarundeep Rai will face either Colombia or Turkey in the quarterfinal followed by the medal events.

11:30 PM onwards: Table tennis: Sreeja Akula vs Zeng Jian in women's singles round of 32 match. Just before coming to the Olympics, Sreeja became the first Indian table tennis player to win a WTT Contender singles title in Lagos. Her world ranking is 24, which is her career best. She started her Paris 2024 Olympics campaign with a comfortable 4-0 win over Sweden's Christina Kallberg.

Other important medal events

12 AM: Swimming - Women's 400m individual medley final. Canada's Simmer McIntosh, who already has a silver in the women's 400m freestyle, will go for another medal in this event. She holds the world record with a timing of 4:24.38.

12:10 AM: Swimming - Men's 200m freestyle final. The world champion in the event Korea's Hwang Sunwoo will aim for his first Olympic medal.

12:49 AM: Swimming - Men's 100m backstroke final. Ryan Murphy, the Olympic record holder and four-time Olympic gold medallist will look to increase his tally.

12:55 AM: Swimming - women's 100m breaststroke final.

1:11 AM: Swimming - women's 200m freestyle final. Ariarne Titmus is the defending champion who holds the world and Olympic record. She will look to add another gold medal at Paris 2024 after winning the race of the century in women's 400m freestyle.