The XFL is back, with the spring football league beginning its season in mid-February. The eight XFL teams play 10 regular-season games on their schedule, and two rounds of playoffs will follow. Every game will air on ESPN, ESPN2, ABC or FX and be streamed on ESPN+.

The XFL had its draft in November, with Vic Beasley, Martavis Bryant, Kalen Ballage, Cody Latimer and PJ Hall among the notable players selected. It also assigned the quarterbacks for each team, and that list includes AJ McCarron, who led Alabama to two BCS titles in college.

You can stream every game featuring the Arlington Renegades, Vegas Vipers, D.C. Defenders, Houston Roughnecks, Orlando Guardians, San Antonio Brahmas, Seattle Sea Dragons and St. Louis Battlehawks on ESPN+. The 2023 XFL playoffs also will be televised on ABC, ESPN and ESPN2 and streamed on ESPN+.

Find the XFL schedule and how to watch each game below.

XFL regular-season schedule

Week 3: March 4-5

Saturday, March 4

Seattle Sea Dragons at Vegas Vipers: 7 p.m. ET on FX and ESPN+

Sunday, March 5

St. Louis Battlehawks at D.C. Defenders: 1 p.m. ET on FX, ESPN+

Orlando Guardians at Arlington Renegades: 4 p.m. ET on FX, ESPN+

San Antonio Brahmas at Houston Roughnecks: 8 p.m. ET on ESPN2, ESPN+

Week 4: March 11-12

Saturday, March 11

Houston Roughnecks at Orlando Guardians: 7 p.m. ET on FX, ESPN+

San Antonio Brahmas at Seattle Sea Dragons: 10 p.m. on FX, ESPN+

Sunday, March 12

Arlington Renegades at St. Louis Battlehawks: 4 p.m. ET on ESPN2, ESPN+

Vegas Vipers at D.C. Defenders: 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2, ESPN+

Week 5: March 16-19

Thursday, March 16

Houston Roughnecks at Seattle Sea Dragons: 9 p.m. on FX, ESPN+

Saturday, March 18

D.C. Defenders at St. Louis Battlehawks: 7 p.m. ET on FX, ESPN+

Orlando Guardians at Vegas Vipers: 10 p.m. ET on FX, ESPN+

Sunday, March 19

Arlington Renegades at San Antonio Brahmas: 10 p.m. ET on ESPN2, ESPN+

Week 6: March 25-27

Saturday, March 25

Seattle Sea Dragons at Orlando Guardians: 1:30 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN+

St. Louis Battlehawks at Vegas Vipers: 7 p.m. ET on FX, ESPN+

Sunday, March 26

San Antonio Brahmas at Arlington Renegades: 3 p.m. ET on ABC, ESPN+

Monday, March 27

Houston Roughnecks at D.C. Defenders: 7 p.m. ET on FX, ESPN+

Week 7: March 31-April 2

Friday, March 31

Seattle Sea Dragons at Arlington Renegades: 7 p.m. ET on FX, ESPN+

Saturday, April 1

St. Louis Battlehawks at Houston Roughnecks: 3 p.m. ET on ESPN2, ESPN+

San Antonio Brahmas at Vegas Vipers: 6 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN+

Sunday, April 2

D.C. Defenders at Orlando Guardians: 7 p.m. ET on FX, ESPN+

Week 8: April 8-9

Saturday, April 8

Vegas Vipers at St. Louis Battlehawks: 1 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN+

Arlington Renegades at Orlando Guardians: 4 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN+

Sunday, April 9

Houston Roughnecks at San Antonio Brahmas: 3 p.m. ET on ABC, ESPN+

D.C. Defenders at Seattle Sea Dragons: 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2, ESPN+

Week 9: April 15-16

Saturday, April 15

Vegas Vipers at Houston Roughnecks: 12:30 p.m. ET on ABC, ESPN+

Orlando Guardians at San Antonio Brahmas: 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2, ESPN+

Sunday, April 16

Arlington Renegades at D.C. Defenders: 12 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN+

Seattle Sea Dragons at St. Louis Battlehawks: 3 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN+

Week 10: April 22-23

Saturday, April 22

Orlando Guardians at St. Louis Battlehawks: 12 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN+

D.C. Defenders at San Antonio Brahmas: 3 p.m. ET on ABC, ESPN+

Sunday, April 23

Houston Roughnecks at Arlington Renegades: 3 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN+

Vegas Vipers at Seattle Sea Dragons: 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2, ESPN+

Semifinals: April 29-30

The 2023 XFL playoffs will begin Saturday, April 29, and Sunday, April 30, on ESPN and ESPN2, respectively, and streamed on ESPN+.

XFL Championship: May 13

The XFL Championship game is set for Saturday, May 13, at 3 p.m. ET on ABC and streamed on ESPN+.

Week 1 results from Feb. 18-19

Saturday

Arlington Renegades 22, Vegas Vipers 20

Houston Roughnecks 33, Orlando Guardians 12

Sunday

St. Louis Battlehawks 18, San Antonio Brahmas 15

D.C. Defenders 22, Seattle Sea Dragons 18