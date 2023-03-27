Battlehawks QB AJ McCarron scrambles away from the pressure and finds Darrius Shepherd in the end zone for a touchdown. (0:40)

McCarron bides his time to find Shepherd for Battlehawks TD (0:40)

We're over halfway through the regular season of the XFL ,and Week 6 brought exciting matchups from both the North and the South divisions as we begin to look towards the playoffs.

The Orlando Guardians continue to struggle, falling to 0-6 on the season against the Seattle Sea Dragons.

The St. Louis Battlehawks, led by quarterback AJ McCarron, put their dominating offense on display against the Vegas Vipers while the San Antonio Brahmas' win over the Arlington Renegades was highlighted by Renegades wide receiver Lujuan Winningham's touchdown reception.

This weekend will be capped off with the only Monday night matchup of the season between division leaders, the D.C. Defenders and the Houston Roughnecks, 7 p.m. ET on ESPN 2.

All highlights from Week 6 so far are below.

The Guardians (0-6) continue to struggle after falling to the Sea Dragons in Saturday's opening matchup.

The Sea Dragons (4-2) now have the second-longest win streak in the league after starting the season 0-2. This is all led by quarterback Ben DiNucci who was 18-for-35 against the Guardians and had 177 passing yards for two touchdowns. Wide receiver Juwan Green also had a season-high game with five receptions, 50 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown.

Notably, Guardians running back Devin Darrington had a 43-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter to help keep his team in the game. But the Sea Dragons dominated on offense in the fourth quarter, kicking a field goal and scoring one touchdown with six minutes left in the game.

play 0:27 Devin Darrington breaks off a 43-yard Guardians TD Devin Darrington takes it 43 yards to the house for the score as the Guardians trail 17-16 vs. the Sea Dragons.

The Battlehawks (4-2) displayed a dominant win over the Vipers (1-5) Saturday evening.

This game marked the second-largest margin of victory in the XFL this season. They were led by McCarron, who went 23-for-29 with three touchdown passes. His 235 passing yards tied for his second-most in a game this season. Wide receiver Darius Shepherd was on the receiving end of McCarron's passes with two touchdowns and a two-point conversion on the day.

The Vipers were held scoreless until the fourth quarter when quarterback Brett Hundley, who came in for Luis Perez in the third quarter, threw a 17-yard touchdown to running back John Lovett.

play 0:26 Darrius Sheperd left wide open for Battlehawks TD Battlehawks QB AJ McCarron finds a wide-open Darrius Shepherd for a 30-yard touchdown late in the second quarter.

The Brahmas (2-4) got their second win of the year over the Renegades (3-3) in Sunday's matchup and did so without scoring an offensive touchdown.

The Brahmas were led by kicker John Parker Romo who had three field goals including a 56-yarder with 1:46 left in the game. The Brahmas' defense also dominated, holding the Renegades scoreless in the first quarter and with 15 seconds left in the game Brahmas safety Tenny Adewusi intercepted Renegades quarterback Drew Plitt to secure the win.

Linebacker Jordan Williams also recovered a fumble by Plitt for a 44-yard touchdown return.

Despite the win, the Brahmas are in third place in the South division behind the Renegades. Plitt was 10-for-16 and had 163 yards, one interception and was sacked three times.

This game can be highlighted by Renegades wide receiver Winningham's incredible 16-yard catch from Plitt for their only touchdown of the game.

play 1:16 Lujuan Winningham makes catch of the year candidate for the Renegades Lujuan Winningham makes a spectacular leaping touchdown catch as the Renegades even it up 9-9 vs. the Brahmas.

Best plays

Blocked!

Blocked punt by Alijah Holder sets up a Sea Dragons touchdown.

play 0:46 Blocked punt sets up a Sea Dragons TD Alijah Holder blocks the punt and the Sea Dragons capitalize with a 4-yard touchdown catch by Juwan Green to lead 26-19.

Not one ... but two!

Lavert Hill is a magnet with two interceptions against the Vipers.

What's better than 𝙤𝙣𝙚 INT? 😏 pic.twitter.com/cVBz4qBCao — St. Louis Battlehawks (@XFLBattlehawks) March 26, 2023

OBJ who?

Winningham making it look easy.

Top tweets

You just won your fourth game in row...what are you going to do?

The Sea Dragons might as well take advantage of their trip to Orlando.

Not only can the Battlehawks fly, but they can dance.

Lineman Kevin Atkins showed us some pregame moves before they danced with the Vipers.

Lights, camera, action!

Mike Scott trolls his brother Delontae Scott during his interview.

Quotes

'Let's go out here and take what's ours'

A little pregame talk from the legend himself. Listen to coach Hines Ward's message to the Brahmas.

'GO TIME!'

The Battlehawks hype themselves up as they make their way to the field.

'Everyone has bought in'

Head coach Reggie Barlow on the lone undefeated D.C. Defenders.