Dogs have tongues wagging; the fan base 'never beating the allegations'

Open Extended Reactions

In Round 20 of the 2024 AFL season, a star Docker gave All-Australian selectors something to think about, and an unsung Giant stood up, but Dees fans, you need to cop your fair whack. Here's whose stocks are up and down.

Our footy experts cast their eye over the week's action to find out whose stocks are up -- whether it's a coaching masterstroke or a player having a blinder -- and whose are down.

ESPN/Getty Images

Adelaide

Stocks up: He needs to string these performances together more often, but Jake Soligo was back in his 'early season' form in the loss to the Hawks. He had 30 disposals, 11 clearances, and four tackles to be Adelaide's best on a dark day. The challenge for the 21-year-old? Produce these performances more consistently.

Stocks down: If he wasn't the most under-pressure coach coming into the week, Matthew Nicks certainly is now. The Crows will not only miss finals again, and not by a cruel twist of fate, but off their boots -- but they'll also likely finish in the bottom four, which is a disastrous result given preseason expectation for this group. There's enough talent to be a better side than they are, so the obvious question is: can another coach squeeze more out of the playing list? And the answer, at this stage, is probably yes.

Brisbane

Stocks up: Lions veteran Dayne Zorko deserves his obvious plaudits after winning the Marcus Ashcroft Medal, but X-factor teammate Cam Rayner finished the game as the highest-rated Brisbane player on the ground. For a player who has struggled for consistency throughout his topsy-turvy career, the No. 1 draft pick has started to hit his straps, and picked up 25 disposals, six marks, and two goals against the Suns. It's the first time in Rayner's career he has been a multiple goal kicker for five consecutive weeks.

Stocks down: Speaking of rating points, it was just 1.3 for Joe Daniher -- the worst for any player that wasn't a sub. The enigmatic Lions spearhead has been exceptional for much of the season and slotted two majors in Round 20, but had just a 50% disposal efficiency.

Carlton

Stocks up: You can't deny that Jacob Weitering looks on his way to a maiden All-Australian blazer in 2024. The Blues' defensive pillar was excellent on Friday night against Charlie Dixon and Port's defence, repelling, marking, and doing his best to launch attacks from the back half. He tallied seven intercepts and blanketed Dixon the entire night, and can hold his head up high.

Stocks down: What has Michael Voss got left in the tank for this side in 2024? Top two hopes look dashed (or, at least, out of Carlton's control), and the confidence and free-wheeling footy has disappeared in the past month of footy. It's not a great time to be picking up a few injuries, too. With Harry McKay a late out on Friday night, Voss didn't have many levers to pull, and Carlton's lethargic second half was evidence of a lack of dare, and perhaps confidence. Voss needs to motivate this group, quickly, or the flag isn't going to happen.

Michael Voss needs to get his troops motivated, and quickly. Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

Collingwood

Stocks up: You can count the amount of Pies who have taken a step forward this year on one hand, and one of those fingers is for sure reserved for Darcy Cameron, who has had a career-best season and continues to impress on a weekly basis. The Collingwood ruckman finished with 18 disposals, 12 contested possessions, five marks, 33 hit outs and a goal. He's taken more intercept marks than any other ruckman in the AFL this season - a small example of his impact and importance to a side that has otherwise struggled in 2024.

Stocks down: It's a long shot, but if Collingwood is to make a late rush to finals it'll need a fit Jordan De Goey, which it doesn't seem they've had for the majority of this season. Groin issues have troubled the star midfielder and it's that same injury concern that ruled him out of the Round 20 clash with the Tigers after pulling up lame from training. Do you play him half-fit or put him on ice and start preparing him for 2025? Craig McRae and the club medicos have a decision to make.

Essendon

Stocks up: Believe it or not, there was in fact a highlight! Skipper Zach Merrett booted one of the goals of the year, receiving a handball along the boundary roughly 40-metres from home and letting a drop punt fly whilst facing the boundary. We don't need to describe it, just sit back and enjoy!

'THAT IS AN ABSOLUTE MIRACLE' 😮



Zach Merrett take a bow



📺 Watch #AFLSaintsDons LIVE on ch. 504 or stream on Kayo: https://t.co/DVNGtQhExL

✍️ BLOG https://t.co/YpNbIetfRz

🔢 MATCH CENTRE https://t.co/eTKw98CGNj pic.twitter.com/KeB5Bv6Yx8 — Fox Footy (@FOXFOOTY) July 27, 2024

Stocks down: It's hard to know where to start. Maybe Brad Scott could stop thinking about and commenting on rules, umpires and the AFL, and focus on getting his side into the finals. Maybe the players could work for each other defensively instead of giving up 149(!) marks and applying rubbish pressure. And maybe the fans need to grow up a bit and realise it's just football, and not throw scarves on the ground. Not good times at the Bombers.

The Bombers fans are certainly making their feelings known after this performance 👀



📺 Watch #AFLSaintsDons on ch. 504 or stream on Kayo: https://t.co/DVNGtQhExL

✍️ BLOG https://t.co/YpNbIetfRz

🔢 MATCH CENTRE https://t.co/eTKw98CGNj pic.twitter.com/Y74I96mkyx — Fox Footy (@FOXFOOTY) July 27, 2024

Fremantle

Stocks up: A third Glendinning-Allan Medal, and a BOG performance for Caleb Serong, who along with Andrew Brayshaw, tore apart the Eagles through the middle of the ground during Sunday's Western derby. Serong was sublime, picking up 32 disposals and 10 clearances to go with a goal and a goal assist in the win, in a performance which should have All-Australian selectors paying very close attention. His ability to find a target effectively by hand was especially notable, with the Dockers tallying 69 more handballs than the Eagles on the day.

Stocks down: It's easy to say once the white line fever hits, but any Docker who got a ban (Nat Fyfe), or a fine (there were SEVEN) just needs to think about what's at stake here. Getting sucked into meaningless melees with a team sitting second from the bottom of the ladder, while a top four (and potentially top two) spot is up for grabs is silly. One errant fist, one high clip, one moment of stupidity and it could cost the Dockers a member of their starting lineup.

Nat Fyfe has been offered a one-match ban. Photo by Daniel Carson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Geelong

Stocks up: Ollie Dempsey's Rising Star chances have increased significantly after his 18-disposal, five-tackle, three-goal effort against the Roos down in Tassie. He's been a revelation for the Cats this season and looms as a genuine wildcard in September.

Stocks down: Everyone knows Geelong's weakness, even the Cats themselves do, and it's their ability to win more clearances than their opponents. Finding a way to win, regardless, is a skill in itself, but Chris Scott's side has only won the clearance count once in their last eight games. In fact, they've only won that stat four times for the entire year! They're sitting pretty for now, but it could be a lot better...

Gold Coast

Stocks up: He may not be regarded as such yet, but is Sam Flanders slowly becoming the Suns' best midfielder? Starting the season at half back, Flanders has been the most prolific player in Damien Hardwick's engine room since moving in there full time, racking up another 33 disposals, a game-high 16 contested possessions, and seven clearances on Saturday afternoon.

Stocks down: It happened, ladies and gentlemen, Gold Coast's home win streak has come to an end at the hands of a more desperate Lions outfit. Finals just isn't happening for them in 2024, but what a difference just a few wins away from home would make... Less reliance on it for 2025, please!

GWS

Stocks up: How good was James Peatling? And not just in the final minutes, in which he laid two desperate game-saving tackles, but over the course of the entire game. He seems extremely well suited to playing wet-weather footy, racking up 28 disposals, 11 tackles, eight clearances, and a game-high 18 contested possessions. But those efforts in the final two minutes were crucial in securing the Giants a massive road win.

JAMES PEATLING!



What a run-down tackle to take the air out of the Demons' comeback 🙌#AFLDeesGiants pic.twitter.com/alSb6WOPqS — 7AFL (@7AFL) July 27, 2024

Stocks down: He was one of the Giants' best, kicking four goals to notch 50 majors in a season for the first time in his career, but Jesse Hogan, GET OUT OF THE WAY! A small forward (Harvey Thomas) is buzzing into an open goal, there's no need to be calling for a handball at all. Just move out of the face of the goal! It could have been very costly, but thankfully the Giants came away with four points.

"I should have got out of the way." 😅



Jesse Hogan and Harvey Thomas discuss THAT unfortunate moment.#AFLDeesGiants pic.twitter.com/6PysDoDmtA — AFL (@AFL) July 27, 2024

Hawthorn

Stocks up: There were contributors all across the board for the Hawks, who were challenged and responded like a mature team, but the impressive year of Calsher Dear continues. He's a presence in the forward line for the Hawks, and if he's not taking marks or winning contests, he's halving them. He was one of eight multiple goalkickers for Hawthorn, who had 11 total goalkickers on the day. The Hawks train keeps rolling.

Stocks down: Fingers crossed it's not too serious, but with Changkuoth Jiath's injury history, there may be cause for concern about his shoulder troubles. The livewire was taken off in the fourth term.

Melbourne

Stocks up: There weren't many highlights for the Dees on a dismal night against the Giants, but one thing is certain, and it's that Trent Rivers needs to find a permanent home in the midifeld. He had 25 disposals, seven clearances, and 474 metres gained in the loss, but proved effective around the ground and in one-on-one situations. He can hold his head high.

Stocks down: Don't worry about the on-field, that's been a little underwhelming throughout most of 2024 while still having the Demons in the hunt for a spot in the finals. But Melbourne fans, you're never beating the Buller allegations. Just 16,246 fans turned up for the clash at the MCG, and while, yes, it was a little cold and there was some rain around, there were no shortage of seats under cover. It's Melbourne's lowest MCG home crowd (in a non-COVID-affected season) since Round 21, 2013, when 13,768 tunred up to watch the Dees lose to the Dockers by 95 points.

North Melbourne

Stocks up: There have been a lot of players across the competition who have taken a massive leap in their output in 2024, and one of those is North ruckman Tristan Xerri, who is now undoubtedly in the top echelon of AFL ruckmen. The big man was highly influential in Hobart, throwing his weight around and finishing with 25 disposals, eight tackles, eight score involvements, and a whopping 54 hit outs. Did someone say All-Australian?

Stocks down: Speaking of big men, mid-season recruit Brynn Teakle struggled to impact the game and although he finished with a goal to his name, three possessions and four clangers isn't the total output Clarko wants from the height he throws up forward. North's ball use entering 50 wasn't the best, either, but it remains clear the Kangas are still desperate for a long term partner for Nick Larkey.

Port Adelaide

Stocks up: It was a throwback, vintage performance from Ollie Wines against the Blues on Friday night. Bullocking his way around the contest and providing first use of the footy throughout the night, Wines' 26 disposals and game-high 10 clearances helped his side wrestle back momentum in the second half and his 10 tackles restricted Carlton's midfield stars from generating drive. An awesome game from Wines.

Stocks down: He's been a hot topic in recent weeks, but for good reason. At times on Friday night, Charlie Dixon looked well off the pace as an AFL footballer. Lumbering to contests, being out-positioned and out-muscled by Jacob Weitering, and all around struggling to make an impact, Dixon looked every bit his 33 years of age, and his eight disposals (no scores) weren't notable.

Ollie Wines was at his best on Friday night for Port. Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Richmond

Stocks up: The defensive partnership of Nathan Broad and Nick Vlastuin more than held their own on Sunday afternoon, the premiership pair finishing with a combined 50 disposals 27 marks and saving the Tigers on multiple occasions. Without them, it could have been ugly!

Stocks down: It was another nearly game for Shai Bolton, who dazzles in moments but hasn't taken the strides many expected of him a couple of seasons ago. The star Tiger had 21 touches and four clearances against the Pies, but also finished with three frees against and was shaky in front of the big sticks, booting 0.3. Everyone knows he could be anything, but he still needs to clean up that part of his game.

St Kilda

Stocks up: He's not starting from the highest base, but Cooper Sharman's stocks went through the roof, and his potential was on full display at Marvel Stadium, finishing his night with 21 disposals, 10 marks, three goals, three goal assists and 18.7 rating points -- more than any other player apart from Jack Steele. Hopefully that's a coming-of-age (or body) performance from the 24-year-old.

Stocks down: Not playing the sub is harsh regardless of the circumstances, and poor Hugo Garcia was a victim of just that on Saturday afternoon, Ross Lyon electing not to activate him during the big win over the Bombers. We get it, he wasn't needed, but the game was over a long way out from the final siren, perhaps rest one of your guns!?

Sydney

Stocks up: Under a lot of pressure for most of the day, young Swans defender Matt Roberts played the best game of his career so far in the loss to the Bulldogs. Tallying 36 disposals, 10 intercept possessions, and a game-high 895 metres gained as he repelled Bulldog attacks throughout the afternoon, he also snuck forward for a goal. Have the Swans found another one?

Stocks down: The issues we knew the Swans had are suddenly in the spotlight, and the underwhelming key forward mix is one of the big ones. Just three majors between Hayden McLean, Logan McDonald, and and Joel Amartey (goalless), who on this occasion were not bailed out as they have been so many times by Sydney's midfielders. If the lines of Chad Warner, Isaac Heeney, and the other medium and small forwards aren't contributing, the Swans are going to struggle to kick a winning score. John Longmire has some work cut out for him ahead of finals.

West Coast

Stocks up: Contrary to what we've said about the Dockers and engaging in derby silliness, you don't mind seeing it from Harley Reid and some of the West Coast players. Trying to get the Dockers off the boil worked at times, and when you're a poor team coming up against a contender in a grudge match, sometimes you need to find a little edge to give yourselves a chance. Reid was happy to engage -- especially with Andy Brayshaw -- and was all the while able to play a decent game, picking up 29 disposals and 10 clearances in the loss. Sets the scene for a thrilling run of derbies to come.

Stocks down: It's tough when your co-skipper is a key position player sometimes -- they can't always be around the ball or in the game when your side may need it. But one goal (in the first term) and just seven disposals from Oscar Allen isn't the derby performance we needed to see. This man needs an injury and drama-free preseason!

Western Bulldogs

Stocks up: Have the shackles been loosened at the kennel? The Bulldogs sent a statement to the rest of the competition with a huge road win over the ladder-leading Swans on Sunday. Blitzing Sydney from the opening bounce, the Dogs jumped to an early lead, and were unable to be reeled in. Crucially, it's the Bulldogs' third straight win, the first time they've either won OR lost three game in a row since Rounds 11-13 last season. Now just inside the eight with a month of footy remaining in the season, the Dogs aren't done yet, and seem to just be hitting their straps at the right time of the year. Now, where have we heard that before?

Stocks down: We're calling it: Rory Lobb the forward will never happen again. He's already shown enough as a backman that his contributions anywhere else on the field just aren't going to be as impactful. Unless it's break-glass-in-case-of-emergency areas, he's staying the back half. Another 10 marks (two intercept marks) for Lobb on Sunday.