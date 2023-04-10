In Round 4 of the 2023 AFL season, Carlton's one-two punch of Harry McKay and Charlie Curnow sent a message to the competition, but Sydney leader Callum Mills had a weird brain fade that might have cost his side four points.

Our footy experts cast their eye over the week's action to find out whose stocks are up -- whether it's a coaching masterstroke or a player having a blinder -- and whose are down. Every club features, so jump ahead to your team below (desktop only).

Adelaide

Stocks up: Crows skipper Jordan Dawson must've heard those who were last week left a little bemused by Showdown Medal voters awarding him best afield honours against the Power, because this week, he came out breathing fire. Dawson finished with 27 touches (26 effective!), five clearances, 598 metres gained and a goal in an inspiring effort that lifted Adelaide to 2-2 and momentarily into the top eight. In case anyone has doubts again, don't even bother... clearly BOG.

Stocks down: How picky do we want to get? This was a team that spanked the Dockers in hunger at the contest (+14 contested possessions, +15 loose ball gets, +21 ground ball gets), kicked 111 points, and set up a beauty on Thursday night against the Blues. All stocks are up. Enjoy it, Crows fans.

Brisbane

Stocks up: He's been played through the midfield at times, and he's been played in defence, but Cam Rayner's best position is surely in the forward line! Against the Pies he was dangerous in the air and at at ground level, amassing 17 touches (only three in the defensive half of the ground!) and kicking four goals and one behind. Not only that, but he had three direct goal assists.

Stocks down: If this win -- and in fact, the Lions' start to the season -- has taught us anything, it's that Brisbane's form on the road is going to be where they're going to be let down this year. The Lions have won their two matches at the Gabba (against flag contenders Collingwood and Melbourne, no less), but have lost to Port Adelaide and the Bulldogs away. It's a form line which extends out, too. The Lions lost just two games at home last year, and only lost one in 2021 (the first game of the season). Opposition fans - check your side's fixtures!

Carlton

Stocks up: When Carlton's two key forwards, Harry McKay and Charlie Curnow, are on song at the same time, it's a sight to behold. Criticised throughout the week for lacking synergy, McKay and Curnow were linking up beautifully in Carlton's forward line, kicking four and six goals respectively in an outing which will have opposition defenders feeling a little nervous. McKay also took a career-high 14 marks, while Curnow's bag was just the fourth time he's kicked six or more in a match.

Stocks down: Rumours are flying that some big offers are coming for Blues ruckman Tom De Koning, but he seems to be playing an 'in between' style of game for the Blues right now. Amassing just six hitouts, he mainly floated across the middle of the ground, picking up 11 touches. His one goal came on the back of a 50 metre penalty. It seems the two-ruck setup the Blues are using isn't working well for him, and he isn't taking his chances when rotating forward.

Collingwood

Stocks up: Defender Isaac Quaynor continues to show how he's one of the comps more reliable backmen. Against the Lions, he picked up 20 disposals, 10 intercept possessions, two clearances, and six marks to be one of Collingwood's best on a bit of a dismal evening.

Stocks down: Usually renowned as a sharp-shooter (just ask Essendon and Carlton fans), Jamie Elliott had a night to forget at the Gabba, kicking just the three behinds on the night. Of his 13 disposals, four were turnovers, and he finished with a disposal efficiency of just 38%.

Essendon

Stocks up: When the Bombers needed someone with a bit of finishing class to pop up, Nic Martin provided. The Bombers briefly looked in danger of kicking themselves out of the contest in the first quarter, tallying 1.8 through the latter stages of the first term, before Martin steadied the ship to end the term. He finished the match with two goals and 24 touches. It's easy to forget Martin has played just 25 games - his cool head and silky skills are so valuable to the Dons. Mason Redman's 27 disposals at 89% (and a ripping goal) worth a mention, too.

Stocks down: Isn't Jake Stringer the ultimate footy tease? He was one of Essendon's best, even booting an on-the-run barrel from 55 in the final stanza, but his four goals and SIX behinds was emblematic of the Dons' day - they got the job done but, boy, was it harder than it needed to be! He's lucky his (and, to be fair, his side's) inaccuracy didn't cost the Bombers the four points. 11 goals 22 behinds under the roof at Marvel? Good grief!

Fremantle

Stocks up: Maybe it's to Freo's detriment, but it's the same contributors every match. Caleb Serong (28 disposals, seven tackles), Andy Brayshaw (31 disposals and a goal) in the midfield, and Luke Ryan (22 disposals and 568 metres gained) out of defence.

Stocks down: Is it just us, or has livewire Michael Walters been a touch underwhelming? Okay, so he slotted four goals last week against the depleted Eagles -- bravo -- but there's no denying expectations rise when you're one of the most damaging small forwards in the game. Walters only managed nine disposals on Saturday afternoon but had seven clangers to go with it, and kicked 0.2. Last year, the mercurial star had single disposals figures only three times in his 21 matches. Lack of supply and slow, more methodical ball movement may have a part to play, but surely we're not alone when we say the Dockers are far more fun to watch when Walters is up and about? We'll back him in to bounce back.

Geelong

Gold Coast

Stocks up: It may have taken him a while to get going after averaging just 21 touches in his first three matches of the season, but we're pretty sure the real Noah Anderson is back! A disappointing night overall for the Suns, but the young midfielder was at his prolific best at Marvel Stadium, picking up a game-high 38 disposals, 10 tackles, nine score involvements and seven clearances. Superb.

Stocks down: The Gold Coast Suns are quickly becoming the AFL's most frustrating team. The club's inconsistency when it comes to backing up a momentous win against a powerhouse of the competition (a la Geelong last week) was again on show for all to see, Stuart Dew's side succumbing to a 53-point defeat at the hands of a rampant St Kilda. Now in their 13th season, it is only 13 times the Suns have gone on a streak of two or more wins, and it must have fans pulling out their hair year after year.

GWS

Stocks up: The Rolls Royce was in fine form on Sunday, kicking goals and hitting targets for fun. When Josh Kelly is on, it's a thing of beauty to behold. Two goals, 26 disposals, and nine score involvments on a day in which the Giants really could have capitalised better against a wasteful opposition.

Stocks down: That's three games out of four that Jake Riccardi has been held goalless as a key forward in the Giants' lineup. Might be worth a run in the twos to gain some confidence.

Hawthorn

Melbourne

Stocks up: Doing his Brownlow hopes no harm, Christian Petracca was at his damaging best against the Eagles. Along with his 29 disposals, he booted three goals, had a direct assist, and eight total score involvements. Credit, too, to Tom McDonald, who returned from being dropped with a four-goal effort.

Stocks down: Perhaps Kozzie Pickett should have spent some of his time off for suspension practicing goal kicking! The livewire started the match in the centre square, and was, for the most part, excellent in his return to AFL footy, kicking two majors and having three direct goal assists, but it's the five behinds that'll haunt him as a big 'what if' game.

North Melbourne

Stocks up: He was our Round 1 riser after a stellar debut, and he's back in again. Harry Sheezel is one of the classiest players to walk into North Melbourne in some time. With poise and composure similar to 300+ game legend Scott Pendlebury, he will be instrumental for North in coming years. His had 37 disposals (and just three turnovers!) through half back and the midfield against the Blues. A pleasure to watch.

Stocks down: Big blokes take time, but Charlie Comben had a shocker against the Blues. Playing a decent amount of game time, he finished with just the five touches, one mark (not good enough for a big bloke!), and -8(!) metres gained!

Port Adelaide

Stocks up: Take a bow, Aliir Aliir! Footy is a game of razor thin margins at times, and his goal line fist as the final siren rang out secured the four points for the Power all while Sydney players were manically running around believing they had won the match! It's harder than it looks to get a hand on the footy on the goal line, and Aliir's concentration and high leap paid off, and the Power completed the unlikely upset.

Stocks down: At a new club you really want to make a good impression, especially early in the season, but Junior Rioli didn't have a great outing against the Swans. He was tactically subbed out in the fourth term after just six disposals and three behinds.

Richmond

Stocks up: He'll cop a bit for some sloppy moments but Noah Cumberland is worth persisting with, given what he offers on a forward flank and pushing higher. He's a crafty, quick-thinking player who by-and-large makes good decisions going inside 50. The weather didn't help his game on the weekend, and, generally, he's a tough match-up, and his vision and endeavour at the contest is a valuable thing. Keep him in, Dimma.

Stocks down: What is it with the Tigers and not being able to finish off tight games? The Tigers currently hold a share of one of footy's most unwanted stats; in games decided by six points or fewer, they're winless in their past 11 matches dating back to 2021. In that time, they've posted three draws(!) and eight losses when the game has been decided under a kick. Maybe Dimma need to pay Craig McRae a visit?

St Kilda

Stocks up: We're buying Mitch Owens stock. A local lad out of the Saints' academy, he starred in his 11th game in St Kilda colours against the Suns. The lively, hardworking forward picked up 27 disposals (19 of which were contested), kicked two majors, and had two direct goal assists as well. He loves a scrap -- and a finish -- and is the sort of bloke you want playing in your team.

Stocks down: Undefeated heading into Round 4, under the roof of Marvel, and in prime time ... where were you, St Kilda fans? For a club with 52,700 members, a crowd of 21,049 is a little disappointing. Yes, it's a long weekend, yes, it's the Suns, but get up and about - your team is playing great footy and are on top of the ladder! After the bumper crowd of 69,000 at the MCG last week, it's a bit of a shame. Credit to those who turned up - it was loud.

Sydney

Stocks up: He was so close to being the hero of all Round 4 heroes, but Ollie Florent can still keep his head up high after a monster outing for the Swans against the Power. He had 33 disposals, kicked a goal (and almost had two!), tallied what was comfortably a game-high 890 metres gained, and played a whopping 90% game time. What a star.

Stocks down: Down two points, needing a goal to win with time expiring. Your teammate is having a shot from close to 50 metres out. What do you do? You stay on the goal line and protect the drop of the ball as if your life depends on it ... right? ...Right?! Callum Mills, what were you thinking?! With Ollie Florent's ball on line and on the way with the siren sounding at the SCG, Mills decides to leave his post on the goal line with his arms out in celebration, only for the footy to fall short and Port's Aliir Aliir to get a game-saving hand on the ball. Of course, a Port defender may have touched the footy anyway even if Mills had have stayed, but that vision is not good at all.

West Coast

Stocks up: The Tim Kelly we know and love is the one racking up the ball in all parts of the ground, and kicking goals. The midfielder led the way on a dirty day for the Eagles, kicking two of his side's nine goals, and racking up 36 disposals (16 contested). ALong with eight score involvements, he had 10 inside 50s and racked up 703 metres gained as he did his best to keep his side within reach of the Dees.

Stocks down: Have we seen the end of Elliott Yeo in the midfield? Probably not, as Adam Simpson said he would be approaching Yeo's return to top flight footy with the utmost caution, but the coach's resolve to keep Yeo in the backline on Sunday was noticeable. We're not massive on fantasy in this column, but that's something of which to be aware.

Western Bulldogs

Stocks up: With Max Gawn out of action for a while, Tim English might be making a claim to be the comp's most valuable big man right now. Against the Tigers, and in the wet, he was sublime (especially for a ruckman), picking up 20 disposals and kicking two goals to go with his 23 hitouts. Crucially, it was his impact around the ground that was most was noticeable; he was clunking marks (six including two contested), laying tackles (nine), and had 19 pressure acts.

Stocks down: A win is what really matters at the end of the day, yes, but allowing a run of seven straight goals is a massive concern for a side with finals aspirations, and it's happened twice already in 2023 for the Bulldogs. With Hawthorn, they're the only two sides to have given up multiple runs of seven this season, and while they escaped (barely), it's sure to be a cause for concern for Luke Beveridge.