In Round 6 of the 2023 AFL season, Charlie Cameron starred -- and brought out the party tricks -- but it wasn't a great week for more than a few big men around the competition, and the Dockers look to be in strife.

Our footy experts cast their eye over the week's action to find out whose stocks are up -- whether it's a coaching masterstroke or a player having a blinder -- and whose are down. Every club features, so jump ahead to your team below (desktop only).

Adelaide

Stocks up: Adelaide's match-winners really stood up in the dying stages; first crafty forward Izak Rankine showed his class when snapping a brilliant goal from the boundary to keep the Crows in it, and then Darcy Fogarty, from the same pocket, slotted his inch-perfect set shot to give his side the lead and eventually the win. Veteran Taylor Walker also had his hand in several big moments and had six touches and two marks in the last term.

Stocks down: No one had more clangers than Lachie Murphy's seven down in Tassie. The small forward had 15 touches against the Hawks but was disappointing to only go at 46% efficiency.

Brisbane

Stocks up: Can it seriously be anyone other than small forward maestro Charlie Cameron? Of course not. He is an absolute gun and one of the best, most opportunistic goal-kickers the game has seen for almost a decade now. His seven majors against the Giants was a career-best performance, and his Champions League-esque effort in the first quarter will be awfully tough to beat for goal of the year.

Stocks down: He didn't need to fire given the performances of some of his teammates, but it's safe to say we're not used to Lachie Neale (who has had a very up and down start to the year) getting just 20 disposals in a game. He registered less than that just once in 2022, and after a 37-touch haul against the Roos in Round 5, yes, his stocks have dipped again. No big deal, we know his quality and are confident his next 40-possession game is right around the corner!

Carlton

Stocks up: We're just two games into his campaign after an injury-ravaged preseason, but Sam Walsh is already reminding us why he received 30 Brownlow Medal votes in 2021. The midfield jet had 25 touches and a goal in last week's disappointing loss to the Crows, but against the Saints, it was 38, nine marks, and five clearances. He's already playing at a high level but we still feel like there's even more room for him to grow. And to be honest, it seems like the Blues might just need it.

Stocks down: Has Carlton's premiership credentials taken a hit? The hype train was overflowing after an undefeated first four rounds, but consecutive losses now has question marks over the legitimacy of Michael Voss' team. West Coast in Round 7? The perfect opportunity to bounce back, and it's come at the right time.

Collingwood

Essendon

Fremantle

Stocks up: Caleb Serong has turned into a seriously good midfielder and, in our eyes, has absolutely gone past Andrew Brayshaw -- who was named the AFLPA's most valuable player last year -- in the Dockers' engine room. Serong had 35 touches (19 contested), 10 clearances and six tackles against the Bulldogs, and has increased his season average to 33 disposals per game.

Stocks down: Who had a 171cm, 72kg Caleb Daniel outbodying and knocking over a 203cm, 110kg Sean Darcy on their bingo card? Certainly not us! Come on big Sean, hold your ground! Talk about a moment being emblematic of your side's problems, the Dockers -- who won a final last year -- are teetering, and in strife.

Geelong

Stocks up: Take your pick! Jeremy Cameron and Tom Hawkins kicked 10 goals between them on a special night for the club, but it's skipper Patrick Dangerfield who deserves major applause. Danger copped a James Rowbottom tag at GMHBA Stadium, but it didn't matter, the Cats star ending up with 31 disposals, seven clearances, and 592 metres gained to help spur on his side to a comprehensive 93-point win.

Stocks down: It's a grand occasion when you get to unveil the premiership flag in front of thousands of adoring fans -- and against the team you beat in the prior year's decider -- but to do it in a construction site, in which only a fraction of your fan base can attend? It feels like GMHBA's redevelopment has been going on for 20 years ... every election there seems to be another promise of some upgrade. By the time it's finished Geelong's era of success might truly be over and they might not even be packing out the joint!

Gold Coast

Stocks up: He didn't appear until being subbed on in the third quarter, but we loved what we saw from young gun Bailey Humphrey. The No. 6 draft pick who is littered with match-winning attributes had 10 touches, four marks, and kicked two goals in just 42% game time. Impressive stuff!

Stocks down: No one likes to see players go down with injury, especially leaders, captains, and the hearts and souls of a football club. Touk Miller's knee injury puts a massive dampener on the Suns' win, who responded to critics after two consecutive weeks. Thankfully, it isn't an ACL, but nonetheless, a long time on the sidelines for the Suns star.

GWS

Stocks up: With tough midfielder Tom Green serving a one-game suspension, it was Stephen Coniglio who picked up the slack, picking up 38 disposals, eight tackles, eight clearances, and 10 score involvements in the loss to the Lions.

Stocks down: Ah man, when it rains, it pours, and for the Giants, two unfortunate long-term injuries have been confirmed in the wash-up to the loss in Canberra. All-Australian defender Sam Taylor has been ruled out for at least two months with a serious hamstring injury, while veteran Adam Kennedy will miss the rest of the season after suffering an ACL tear. All the best with the recovery, guys.

Hawthorn

Stocks up: It's time to give some props to Fergus Greene. He's now kicked 10 goals in his last four games, and his three goals straight on Sunday went a long way to having the Hawks on the precipice of an upset against the Crows. After two years out of the AFL system (he played with the Bulldogs in 2018 and was on their list until 2020) tearing it up at Box Hill Hawks, he's making the most of his opportunities with Hawthorn.

Stocks down: It's not often Luke Breust gets held goalless, but Sunday was the second game this season in which the veteran goal sneak has been well blanketed. Breust kicked 0.2 from his seven disposals (three kicks), but he's not alone in 2023; the Crows' small defenders have been on fire so far this season.

Melbourne

Stocks up: He had just eight disposals but Jacob van Rooyen's three goals went a long way to turning the game and helping Melbourne out of a 25-point deficit against Richmond. The Demons have one of the more unsettled forward lines in the competition but van Rooyen is proving he's someone worth persisting with.

Stocks down: Speaking of forwards, it wasn't the most productive evening for dynamic duo Bayley Fritsch and Kysaiah Pickett. Both Demons kicked a goal but found very little ball and had minimal impact on the contest.

North Melbourne

Stocks up: What an absolute warrior Todd Goldstein has been for the North Melbourne Football Club for a long period of time. The long-serving ruckman played his 300th AFL game at Heritage Bank Stadium and is as underrated as they come. Goldstein has only missed 26 games since making his debut back in 2008 (15 in his first two seasons) which is a testament to his consistency and longevity, and has the most hitouts in VFL/AFL history. He'll rightly go down as one of the greats.

Stocks down: Paul Curtis?

Port Adelaide

Stocks up: There's no doubting Connor Rozee was the star of the show in Port Adelaide's 40-point win over the Eagles. Now starting to dominate games and show his class consistently, Rozee had 29 touches, six marks, seven tackles, over 700 metres gained, and kicked two goals. The classy midfielder took his game to new heights last season, but if his first six outings of 2023 are anything to go by, a second-successive All-Australian blazer could be beckoning.

Stocks down: Has West Coast's personnel issues started rubbing off on Port? First it was Todd Marshall being subbed out with concussion. Then it was Tom Jonas being rubbed out for his high hit on Jai Culley, and then, in the SANFL, Mitch Georgiades suffered a suspected serious knee injury. Yeesh.

Richmond

Stocks up: The Tigers might be reeling at 1-1-4 but what a recruit Tim Taranto has been. The former Giant is relishing his opportunity back in Victoria and continued his hot start to the against the Demons on Monday night with a game-high 33 disposals, 16 contested possessions, six clearances and six inside 50s. He's been the best Tiger this year and it hasn't particularly been close.

Stocks down: You could argue the little guys did their job, as evidenced by an advantage in inside 50s and centre clearances, but the Tigers' big men were smashed in the contested marking game, another area of concern for Damien Hardwick. The Demons took 22 more marks on the night and won the contested mark count 18-8.

St Kilda

Stocks up: After his 2022 season, Jack Sinclair has probably flown under the radar amid St Kilda's unlikely hot start despite a lengthy injury list. The 28-year-old started the game in defence where he was receiving plenty of close attention by Ed Curnow, before being swung into the midfield and given a head-to-head role on Blues skipper Patrick Cripps. But his elite kicking was a constant across four quarters, finishing with 25 effective disposals from 27 and being a clear difference maker on the night.

Stocks down: One week after we sung their praises after stellar games against the Pies, backline duo Callum Wilkie and Josh Battle had little influence at Marvel Stadium. Wilkie had just eight touches and gave away three free kicks, while the latter clearly struggled to contain Blues spearhead Charlie Curnow, also giving away three free kicks and looking a touch out of his class range.

Sydney

Stocks up: Doesn't deja vu suck? What's the positive? The fact that there are 10 weeks until they play Geelong again? That's 10 weeks to work on hopefully not being embarrassed.

Stocks down: Footy doesn't have time or patience for excuses. It doesn't matter how undermanned your side is. To not show a little bit of fight and hunger after being humiliated last September by the same team? They were spooked, the Swans, and it seems they still have a long way to go.

West Coast

Stocks up: Could West Coast be in line to have another Rising Star nomination? Jai Culley was excellent in attack for the Eagles, booting four majors and wearing a high hit from Port skipper Tom Jonas. For a guy who was picked up as a big-bodied, 194 centimetre midfielder, he's been playing well in the forward half given the lack of depth in the forward 50. One for the future.

Stocks down: Giving another young gun Reuben Ginbey just 64% game time was annoying to see. This kid will be a star and he's already turned heads for what he's been able to do in the first few games of his career, but surely to throw him in the deep end for longer when your team is depleted can only be good for development? We get you have to manage your players, but come on, Simmo! Only the four subs saw less on-field action.

Western Bulldogs

Stocks up: Marcus Bontempelli's stocks are nearing his all-time high. The Bulldogs skipper starred on Friday night in a near-certain three-vote display. He booted two goals from his 31 disposals (18 contested) and laid 10 tackles as the Bulldogs crushed the Dockers. Time to start the Brownlow coversation - look out Nick Daicos!

Stocks down: He may have had a career-high in disposals (16) and had good influence around the ground, but Jamarra Ugle-Hagan hasn't kicked a major in three weeks now. In fact, he has just one goal for the season outside his bag of five against the Lions in Round 3. We'd love to see a little more consistency, even if it's inching along at a goal per game. Harsh, yes, but we wan't to see this young man succeed!