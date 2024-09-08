Open Extended Reactions

After three grueling weeks of the 2024 PBA Governors' Cup, the group stage has reached its midway point, giving us a clearer picture of the contenders, dark horses, and teams at risk of an early exit.

In Group A, Meralco and TNT are starting to pull away from the pack. Meanwhile, Group B is shaping up to be a tight race, with Rain or Shine suffering their first loss of the conference, while Ginebra and Blackwater are gaining momentum with crucial wins.

Here's a look at the teams that have impressed and those that have underperformed in Week 3:

1. TNT Tropang Giga (5-1); Group A rank: 1st

Previous rank: 3rd; Group A rank: 2nd

Usually known for their potent scoring lineup, TNT has instead leaned on their defense this conference to put themselves in the top half of their group after six games. They've allowed only 87.7 points per game, the best mark in the league.

TNT hopes their offense picks up in the coming games after averaging 102.5 points in Week 3 and securing two wins in a row. Rondae Hollis-Jefferson continues to provide whatever the team needs: posting averages of 23.5 points, nine rebounds, and 8.5 assists on 45% shooting. A bright spot in their win over Converge was Jayson Castro, who turned back the clock with 14 points, including a clutch 3-pointer to seal the game.

2. Meralco Bolts (5-1); Group A rank: 2nd

Previous rank: 2nd; Group A rank: 1st

Despite injuries, Meralco has surged to a four-game winning streak, and solidified themselves as strong contenders this conference. While some key players have been inconsistent, the team's depth has kept them competitive and in a tie atop Group A.

Chris Banchero led Meralco with weekly averages of 17 points and 5.5 assists. Chris Newsome, recovering from injury, showed promise with 21 points on 58.3% shooting. With a defense ranked third in the conference, Meralco is poised to remain a threat moving forward.

3. Rain or Shine Elasto Painters (4-1); Group B rank: 1st

Previous rank: 1st; Group B rank: 1st

In one of the wildest PBA games in recent memory, Rain or Shine's perfect record was broken by a narrow one-point loss to San Miguel in their only game of the week. Despite trailing most of the game, they nearly completed a comeback before June Mar Fajardo hit a buzzer-beater to seal the win.

If there's a silver lining for Rain or Shine, it's the performance of rookie Felix Lemetti. The Swedish guard impressed again with 28 points on 5-6 shooting from deep, including a critical 4-pointer and clutch free throws that almost gave Rain or Shine the win. With minor defensive adjustments, Rain or Shine looks ready to bounce back.

4. Barangay Ginebra (3-2); Group B rank: 2nd

Previous rank: 9th; Group B rank: 4th

Fears about Ginebra's ability to make a run in this conference were put to rest with two statement wins over NLEX and Phoenix. Surprisingly, Justin Brownlee averaged "only" 18 points this week, but the locals stepped up.

Stephen Holt has taken on the challenge of being both an import defender and a primary scorer, averaging 22.5 points, seven rebounds, and five assists on 55.2% shooting. Japeth Aguilar's 31-point performance against Phoenix was unexpected but necessary as he steps into a leading role. Ginebra's upcoming week will be tough, with rematches against streaking Blackwater and a revenge-seeking San Miguel.

June Mar Fajardo's clutch play against Rain or Shine helped the Beermen stay in contention in a wide-open Group B. PBA Media Bureau

5. San Miguel Beermen (3-2); Group B rank: 3rd

Previous rank: 10th; Group B rank: 5th

San Miguel knows when to shift into high gear, thanks to a deep roster filled with scoring options. That gear was evident in their win over Rain or Shine, avoiding a slide in the standings behind the stellar play of Jordan Adams and Fajardo.

Fajardo shook off a quiet first half to finish with a dominant 27 points and 21 rebounds on 64.7% shooting, including the game-winner. Adams continued his scoring tear with 41 points on 60/43/100 splits. Offense isn't a problem for San Miguel, but they'll need to maintain or improve their middling defense (99.7 defensive rating) to make a deep playoff run.

6. Blackwater Bossing (3-3); Group B rank: 4th

Previous rank: 8th; Group B rank: 3rd

Blackwater has emerged as the hottest team in the league, riding a three-game winning streak to reach a .500 record. George King has been a revelation, averaging 41 points per game and sparking new life in the squad.

Rookie Sedrick Barefield also showcased his potential, averaging 23 points over two games, including a career-high 32 against Phoenix. With locals like Troy Rosario, Christian David, and RK Ilagan playing confidently, Blackwater is proving to be the real deal this conference.

7. Magnolia Hotshots (3-3); Group A rank: 3rd

Previous week: 6th; Group A rank: 4th

Magnolia made a bold move this week by replacing import Glenn Robinson III with Shabazz Muhammad, even with a winning record under Robinson. The change is aimed at improving their playoff seeding in a competitive Group A.

Robinson III still contributed in a win over NorthPort, but Magnolia struggled offensively without him against Meralco, managing just 74 points. However, Zav Lucero has been a bright spot, averaging 16.5 points, 13.5 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks this week. Magnolia now awaits Muhammad's debut, hoping he can elevate their offense, which has averaged just 97.3 points per game.

8. NorthPort Batang Pier (3-3); Group A rank: 4th

Previous week: 5th; Group A rank: 3rd

In a short conference where every loss is magnified, NorthPort let a close one slip away against Magnolia. NorthPort was playing without import Venky Jois and forward William Navarro and Arvin Tolentino struggled with only 11 points on 35.7% shooting.

NorthPort vented their frustration in a blowout win over Terrafirma, with Tolentino bouncing back with a triple-double (23 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists). However, with tougher matchups ahead, NorthPort will need to maintain their consistency to stay in contention.

9. NLEX Road Warriors (3-3); Group B rank: 5th

Previous week: 4th; Group B rank: 2nd

NLEX had a tough week, suffering back-to-back losses that have stalled their early momentum. Fatigue may have played a role after a hard-fought win against San Miguel, as they came out flat against Ginebra and couldn't keep pace with Blackwater.

There's also been a noticeable drop in performance from key players. Myke Henry's production has slipped, averaging 21 points on 41/20/87 shooting with 4.5 turnovers per game. Robert Bolick has cooled off as well, shooting just 10% from deep and registering a minus-14.5 in his minutes. NLEX will need to regroup quickly to avoid falling further behind in the standings.

10. Converge FiberXers (2-4); Group A rank: 5th

Previous week: 7th; Group A rank: 5th

Converge's youthful and inexperienced roster has started to show cracks, currently enduring a three-game skid. Injuries to key players Pat Maagdenberg, Justine Arana, and Scotty Hopson haven't helped.

The week would have been disastrous, especially with a 28-point loss to Meralco, if not for their near-comeback against TNT, where they cut a 20-point halftime deficit to a one-possession game late in the fourth quarter. Converge will need to generate consistent offense and tighten their defense to stay competitive moving forward.

11. Phoenix Fuel Masters (0-5); Group B rank: 6th

Previous week: 11th; Group B rank: 6th

Even an import change, bringing in Brandoine Francis, hasn't turned things around for Phoenix. Francis scored 45 points in a loss to Blackwater and followed it up with 33 points in a more efficient outing against Ginebra, but it wasn't enough to secure a win.

Phoenix's struggles highlight the need for consistent contributions from their local players. Their defense has been a major issue, with a 106.3 defensive rating, the second-worst in the league. If they can't shore up their defense and get more from their locals, Phoenix is headed for an early exit from the conference.

12. Terrafirma Dyip (0-6); Group A rank: 6th

Previous week: 12th; Group A rank: 6th

Terrafirma's tough season continued with heavy losses to TNT and NorthPort by a combined 44 points. Their situation worsened with the injury to Juami Tiongson, who will miss the rest of the conference. Without their key playmaker, Terrafirma faces an even steeper challenge as they search for answers in an already difficult season.